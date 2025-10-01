Woman’s ‘Kybella’ Face Transformation Stuns People After Her Extreme Recovery Phase Goes Viral

Excess fat under the chin can be a source of insecurity for many people. Even with a healthy lifestyle, this stubborn area is often resistant to diet and exercise, leading some to seek cosmetic treatments for a more defined jawline.
One of them was Morgan Cohen, who went viral with a before-and-after video after trying Kybella, an FDA-approved treatment that breaks down fat cells under the chin.
While many praised her transformation, which gave her a noticeably slimmer face, others shared their own experiences with the treatment and voiced concerns about the extreme swelling that can occur during recovery.
“I wanna do Kybella, how long until all the swelling went away?” one user asked in the comments on Morgan’s video, which has garnered 1.2 million likes.
Image credits: TikTok/morganbcohen
“Glad it worked for you! Kybella did absolutely nothing for me 😭” said another.
“I don’t think you understand, you just changed my life,” a third user expressed.
Morgan admitted that she initially regretted trying Kybella but was ultimately happy with the results. “You will go through a phase where you’re like, ‘Why did I do this to myself?’ For three weeks, my face was swollen. I looked like Quagmire from Family Guy,” she told USA Today. “But then when the swelling goes down, your face starts to look the most snatched it’s ever looked in your life.”
Bored Panda spoke with several experts to learn how Kybella works and to help people determine if they are good candidates for the treatment.
Kybella (deoxycholic acid) is the only FDA-approved injectable treatment for reducing the “double chin” in adults. Unlike Botox, its effects are permanent.
Image credits: TikTok/morganbcohen
According to the manufacturer, it can be used as an alternative to surgery for patients who are unhappy with fat under their chin and have not seen improvement with diet and exercise.
Dr. Monica Li, founder of Vancouver Skin and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia, said most adults with submental fat can receive Kybella injections.
The treatment is recommended for adults with under-chin fat who have not responded to diet and exercise
However, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, or with an active infection or inflammatory skin condition (e.g. eczema, psoriasis) at the site of injection should avoid the treatment.
Asked about Morgan’s side effects, Dr. Li explained, “Substantial swelling during recovery is not uncommon and is related to the amount of Kybella injected.”
Image credits: Unsplash/Dima Solomin
“The swelling is related to inflammation that is triggered by the way Kybella works – permanent destruction of fat cells at the injected site. Swelling usually lasts about a week, but some individuals may experience this up to a month.”
In addition to localized swelling, Dr. Li said other common side effects include bruising, tenderness, numbness of the skin in the treated area, and redness.
More serious risks, she added, include nerve injury (which can lead to an asymmetrical smile or facial muscle weakness), difficulty swallowing, and skin breakdown, ulceration, or infection at the injection site.
Morgan Cohen went viral after sharing her before-and-after transformation
Image credits: TikTok/morganbcohen
Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon at Shafer Clinic in New York, said that Kybella is an effective non-surgical option for reducing fat in the submental (double chin) area.
“It works best for people with a double chin but not loose skin,” he clarified. “Patients with loose skin may be better suited for a neck lift or facelift.”
The plastic surgeon also noted that patients should expect significant swelling.
“Kybella works by disruption of the fat cells leading to absorption by the body. This can lead to extreme temporary swelling – which is actually a good sign that it is working.
“Kybella generally takes 2 to 4 treatments spread out monthly. Each subsequent treatment usually has less swelling as there is less fat left to digest.”
According to the expert, most people need two to four treatments to see results, as “one treatment is rarely enough, and patients may not see a difference until after the second treatment.”
Dr. Raffy Karamanoukian, a double board-certified plastic surgeon at Kare Plastic Surgery and Skin Health Clinic in Los Angeles, said he “rarely” uses Kybella, explaining that “there is a notable risk of persistent swelling that undermines our ability to suggest the treatment as a quick, non-invasive lunchtime procedure.”
Image credits: Instagram/morganbcohen
Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick Treacy, a dermatologist and cosmetic medicine specialist at Ailesbury Clinic, noted that Morgan’s experience of three weeks of swelling is “rather unusual in duration” but “aligns with clinical observations.”
Still, the Dublin-based dermatologist prefers Lipodissolve, an alternative fat-dissolving injection not FDA-approved in the United States. Dr. Treacy said it can achieve comparable or superior fat reduction in a single session and is more affordable than Kybella, adding that he finds Kybella’s approval process and its pricing “less justifiable” than Lipodissolve.
“While I favor Lipodissolve, Kybella remains a valid option under appropriate medical supervision, especially for patients in the US where it is widely available,” he concluded.
Kybella is most effective for patients with a double chin but not loose or sagging skin
Image credits: TikTok/noracummins_
The FDA has only evaluated Kybella for use under the chin, and it is not approved or recommended for use in any other areas of the body. But Morgan said she was satisfied after using the product to target the “stubborn fat” in her underarm area, which made her feel more confident wearing tops with spaghetti straps.
Because off-label uses of Kybella have not been evaluated for safety and effectiveness, Dr. Li said outcomes “may vary, including no improvement of the treated area, and unexpected side effects may develop.”
Dr. Schafer said the treatment should not be used near nerves and is not good for large areas. It is also not a substitute for liposuction, but “sometimes can be used after liposuction if there are any lumps or slight asymmetry as a quick fix,” he added.
If you have received or are considering receiving these injections, the FDA recommends informing your regular health care provider. It also warns against purchasing fat-dissolving products online and attempting to inject them yourself.
