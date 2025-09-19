Full Transcript Of What Jimmy Kimmel Said That Got His Show Suspended, As Hollywood Stars React

Jimmy Kimmel’s popular talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled off television indefinitely on September 17 after he made “insensitive” comments about the late Charlie Kirk.
The 31-year-old conservative activist lost his life in a fatal attack during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.
While discussing the situation on his show, the comedian made “offensive” remarks that did not sit well with the broadcasting network.
“So, freedom of speech only applies when it’s something they want to hear?” commented one user online.
Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show has been taken off the air following his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s tragic passing
Image credits: Biden White House Archived / flickr
During the September 15 episode, Kimmel spoke about the right-wing political commentator’s untimely passing after he was fatally struck in the neck by an armed assailant.
The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has since been identified and charged with first-degree homicide.
Taking a dig at President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, commonly associated with him and his supporters, Jimmy addressed Robinson’s arrest.
Image credits: Neon Tommy / flickr
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who m***dered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”
He then commented on a viral clip of Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House, mocking his “grieving” as the president was reportedly close friends with Kirk.
A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal attack on Charlie
Image credits: TheKevinDalton / X
“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving. On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this.”
A clip of the President was then shown where, when asked by a reporter how he was holding up following the passing of Kirk, he replied, “I think very good, and by the way, right there where you see all the trucks, they just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House.”
Image credits: latenightercom / X
The comedian quipped to this, “Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the m**der of someone he called a friend.”
“There’s something wrong with him, there really is. Who thinks like that?”
However, these remarks were “strongly” objected to by broadcasting group Nexstar, which announced the temporary cancellation of the ABC show.
The 57-year-old mocked the U.S. President’s “grieving” in a viral clip following the passing of his “friend”
Image credits: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
In a statement to People, the network shared that all “television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future…”
“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the d**th of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr
Image credits: jimmykimmel / instagram
On September 8, two documents from the now-disgraced Jeffrey Epstein‘s 50th-birthday album revealed the U.S. President’s signature, one on a risque line drawing of a female body and one on a picture of Epstein holding up a novelty check with Trump’s name.
Kimmel concluded his remarks in the episode by commenting on Trump’s “$200 million” White House ballroom project, suggesting it might be a decoy to distract from his connection to Epstein.
Image credits: jimmykimmel / instagram
“Why are we building a $200 million ballroom in the White House? Is it possible he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list? By the time he’s out of office, the White House will have slot machines and a water slide.”
The political activist lost his life during a live debate session as part of his American Comeback tour at the university
Image credits: BBC
Image credits: BenStiller
The cancellation of Jimmy’s talk show was condemned by several celebrities who reacted to the news on social media.
Comedian Wanda Sykes, who was set to appear on an upcoming episode of the show, shared a video on Instagram criticizing Donald Trump.
She said, “He did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it.”
Image credits: christiebrinkley / instagram
Actor Ben Stiller also shared his support for Kimmel on an X post, writing, “This isn’t right.”
Actress Sophia Bush took to X to criticize the political climate in America, writing, “The First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fa**ism is here and it’s chilling.”
Image credits: chrislhayes
Image credits: johnlegend / iamhalsey / instagram
Meanwhile, comedian Alex Edelman called it “actual cancel culture everyone claims to hate so much.”
Netizens also condemned the networks’ decision, accusing them of curbing people’s right to free speech.
One user commented, “Anyone having kids now, or grandkids: They’ll never know what free speech was. And it’s sure to be erased from ‘new’ history books.”
Another wrote, “Nah… network owners are bending the knee and kissing the ring…”
Many big public figures in the U.S. criticized the cancellation of the talk show on social media, expressing their support for Kimmel
Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin shared on her Instagram, “Please, take it from me, it is very important to have Jimmy Kimmel’s back right now. Be vocal. Be an ideological consumer. Money is all their crown cares about.”
Other well-known names who voiced support for the comedian included Democrat Sen. Cory Booker, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Jean Smart, John Legend, Christie Brinkley, Alison Brie, Halsey, and more.
Since Charlie’s passing, many reporters, educators, and even entertainment industry professionals, such as writers and television hosts, across the country have lost their jobs due to their controversial opinions on the matter.
“He exposed their plan on his huge platform and the networks are terrified of Trump backlash!” wrote a fan in support of Jimmy.
“This is the day free speech ended in the U.S.,” wrote one disappointed social media user
Follow Us