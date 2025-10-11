My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

by

My name is Monika, and I have been a cat photographer for many years.

Every year, I create a cat calendar featuring my two feline models, Filemon and Blania. This year, my cats became athletes! They played golf, soccer, ping pong, and basketball, went swimming in a pool, and even explored the world by kayak – and that’s still not everything. See for yourself!

You can buy the calendar here!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#2

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#3

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#4

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#5

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#6

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#7

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#8

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#9

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#10

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#11

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#12

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

#13

My Cats Became Athletes For My Annual Calendar, And The Photos Are Purrfection (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Most Watched Episodes of NCIS Season 11
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2014
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2018
Is A Live-Action Teen Titans Movie Really Necessary?
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2025
Heroic Grandma Risks Her Life To Save 2-Year-Old From Fire During Terrifying Mexico City Explosion
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Part IV – Recap
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2022
American Gods: Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree Recap
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.