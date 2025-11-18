30,000 Fans Welcome Botswana’s First Olympic Gold Medalist Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo wrote his name in his country’s history book when he earned Botswana’s first Olympic gold medal—and his people were eager to celebrate it with him.
The sprinter beat Team USA stars Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the men’s 200-meter final on August 8. He won in 19.46 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever.
Additionally, he led his team to a silver medal in the 4x400m relay.
Image credits: tebogo_letsile_
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a public holiday in honor of his achievement. On Tuesday (August 13), he declared a half-holiday, this time to celebrate Team Botswana’s triumphant homecoming.
Hundreds of fans gathered at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport to welcome the Olympic hero and the other athletes on the team as they touched down at the capital, Gaborone.
Traditional dancers wearing animal skins and beads were there to start the party as the athletes appeared, the BBC reported.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was present to greet the athletes and even showed off some of his moves on the tarmac.
Later, over 30,000 fans filled Botswana National Stadium to see the 21-year-old’s medal in person and celebrate his historic victory for the country.
Naturally, his people showed up in the thousands to celebrate with him
Letsile dedicated his historic win to his late mother, saying, “She’s watching up there, and she’s really, really happy”
In addition to his medal, there are other prizes in store for the sprinter. According to TMZ, the government will award him a four-bedroom home, as well as some cash.
The young athlete dedicated his achievement to his late mother, who passed away in May 2024 after a brief illness. He also competed in bright orange Nikes with a sticker with her date of birth, 23.12.1980.
“It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field,” Letsile said after winning gold.
“To take her [with me], it gives me a lot of motivation. She’s watching up there, and she’s really, really happy.”
People celebrated the 21-year-old’s incredible achievement on social media
