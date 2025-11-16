My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

by

I created Enormously Funny Cartoons from an elephant I drew as a child, in memory of my mom, who adored elephants! Thanks for stopping by!

More info: Efcartoons.com

#1 Flight Confusion

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#2 Secret Santa

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#3 Songs That Stick

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#4 Tree Shopping

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#5 Too Many Rules

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#6 Nothing To See Here

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#7 Santa’s Helper

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#8 Self Serving Gifts

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#9 Sky High Prices

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#10 Strategy

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#11 Reindeer Problems

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#12 Oops

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#13 Down With Caroling

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#14 Best Gifts

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

#15 Insulting Gifts

My Enormously Funny Cartoons For This Christmas Season (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Say Hello To My Smurfette
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured The Beauty Of New Zealand
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Japanese Photographer Documents The Many Faces of Tokyo’s Stray Cats (47 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
27-Year-Old Cattle Rancher Lost 120 Pounds In 1 Year Without Going To The Gym
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Illustrated Disney Villains As Pin-Up Girls
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.