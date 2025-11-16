I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

by

Hi! I’m Vivian, the creator of Tiger and Bun.

I enjoy making the comic based on myself, my husband, our friends, and the real (mostly) things that happen in our lives!

Tiger and Bun are two lovable characters that are just making their way through life together. They visit friends and exist in a world that I’m always trying to grow and evolve as new characters are introduced.

I hope that you come to love these characters and their adventures as much as I do!

More info: tigerandbun.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tigerbuncomics.tumblr.com

#1

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#2

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#3

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#4

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#5

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#6

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#7

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#8

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#9

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#10

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#11

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#12

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#13

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#14

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#15

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#16

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#17

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#18

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#19

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#20

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#21

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#22

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#23

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#24

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#25

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#26

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#27

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#28

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#29

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

#30

I Created Comics About A Tiger And Bunny Inspired By My Life With My Husband (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, I Need To Draw Something, Give Me Ideas And I Will Share (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Uber Refuses To Refund Passenger Who Got Cheated By The Driver, So He Shares His Shocking Photos Online
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
45 Times Customers Acted Like Total Jerks And Got Shamed Online
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
150+ Best International Wedding Photographers In The World By Country For 2018 (I)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hollywood Did Not Appreciate Ricky Gervais Roasting Them With His Golden Globes Monologue
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Navigating Life Through Doodles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.