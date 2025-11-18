Men Turn On “Heartless” Woman For Not Helping Out Bedridden Wife After Hysterectomy

People have different definitions of being neighborly, but it usually involves sharing a friendly conversation after bumping into each other, participating in local events, lending a tool, or contributing a missing ingredient to complete a recipe.
But for Reddit user NoConversation5833, it was about to extend even further. Her husband’s friend wanted her to look after his bedridden wife. In a post on r/AITAH, however, she said that she refused to help the nearby couple due to having recently given birth herself.
This caused tension between the families, and now the Redditor is no longer sure if she made the correct call.
After having a hysterectomy, women are often tired and in pain, but is it really the responsibility of the neighbor?
It depends on the woman’s age and general level of health, but the average recovery time for a vaginal or laparoscopic hysterectomy is 3 to 4 weeks and for an abdominal hysterectomy, the recovery may take 5 to 6 weeks.
During this period, it’s important to look after oneself and get as much rest as possible for at least 2 weeks. So the Redditor’s neighbor is still going to have to be cared for.
When State Farm Insurance and consumer research firm Harris Interactive surveyed over 17,000 Americans, the results showed that:
“We’ve always known good neighbors are important in good times and in bad,” said Mike Davidson, State Farm Vice Chairman and Chief Agency Marketing Officer. “What’s encouraging is that people in every state are willing to step up and assist. Some will help a neighbor find a job. Another may help with chores to save money. Others may bring over a meal. Some are even willing to let neighbors move in for a while if they’re displaced.”
“It’s heartening to see this and underscores that in every state in our union, neighbors are an untapped resource for good as we struggle through challenging times,” he added.
But while Tim may have rightfully sought help, given the circumstances, the question arises whether he has fully considered and empathized with his neighbors himself.
Building a supportive community is a two-way street; it involves understanding each other’s needs, not just asking for favors when it’s convenient.
As her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments
Even though most people thought she had every right to refuse, some said the situation wasn’t so clear-cut
