Remembering Spencer Lofranco: What Really Happened To The Gotti Star?

Spencer Lofranco was 17 when he decided to become an actor and turn his life around. The Canadian came from a broken family and had a troubled childhood that saw his parents ship him off to a military high school. When he decided to straighten up his act, he followed his mother’s footsteps. Amy Lofranco was an opera singer, dancer, and a bit of an actress. She often carried young Spencer along to her auditions.
With the resolve to pursue a career in showbiz, Spencer Lofranco signed up for summer acting classes. He backed that up with a one-year conservatory at New York Film Academy and soon debuted in Adam Rodgers’ 2013 romantic comedy, At Middleton. Before the decade ran out, he gained mainstream attention, setting his career on the map for greater exploits in Hollywood. Unfortunately, his career didn’t live past that decade. What happened to him?
Spencer Lofranco Became Homeless After Starring In Gotti
After debuting in 2013, the Canadian actor landed his first lead role the next year. He played James Burns in Trevor White’s true crime biographical drama, Jamesy Boy. That same year, he appeared in Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, and then played Billy in Hank Bedford’s 2015 crime drama, Dixieland. These roles prepared him for Justin Kelly’s true crime drama King Cobra (2016). Two years later, Spencer Lofranco starred opposite John Travolta in Kevin Connolly’s biographical crime drama, Gotti. Unfortunately, he didn’t work on any other project thereafter.
He disappeared from the limelight after playing Travolta’s onscreen son in 2018. Later that year, it emerged that he was living in the streets of Venice, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. In a video with American YouTuber Brennen Taylor, Lofranco disclosed that his dad had been supporting him financially, but he chose to live on the street to face his fears rather than struggling to fit in. He described the situation as an experimental process, an opportunity to discover himself.
“I just never really got the opportunity to learn things in life because I was kind of sheltered,” he told Taylor. “I feel like taking a leap of faith in a way to find myself,” added the Gotti actor, who went on to explain how living outdoors has helped him learn the importance of priorities. “You learn what you want to do and how you want to do it,” he said. “It’s like instead of just walking the broad walk, I’ve put myself on the outside, now looking in rather than being inside and looking out.”
He Struggled With Substance Abuse While Supporting Himself As A Street Artist
While living in the streets of Venice, the Gotti actor turned to art for sustenance. If he indeed went homeless to find himself, his addiction kept him from achieving the tranquility he wanted. Spencer Lofranco struggled with substance abuse and was quite open about it. In one of his final online appearances, the former actor disclosed that he had been clean for five days. He also expressed the desire to turn things around for himself.
“…I gotta get some rest and just do what I need to do and make sure I’m exactly who I want to be for 2026,” he said in one of his many Instagram Live sessions now circulating online. He shared a similar sentiment in his last post on the platform. “I’m getting my face tattoo burned out… the best is yet to come,” reads parts of the post. This was on November 12, 2025.
Spencer Lofranco Died At Age 33 In November 2025
News of his death came as a shock to netizens, who had kept up with him online. The Gotti star died on November 18, 2025, days after sharing he’d be taking a break to recover and prepare for 2026. He died at age 33 in British Columbia, Canada, where authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Confirming Spencer’s death, his brother Santino Lofranco shared multiple photos of the former actor on his social media pages.
The pictures came with a tribute that reads: "To the legend @roccowinning, my brother. You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people's lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you, Bear. RIP. October 18, 1992 – November 18, 2025." The New York Film Academy also paid tribute to Spencer Lofranco in a lengthy Instagram post that, in part, reads, "Although his life ended far too soon, his legacy endures — in film, in memory, and in the lives he moved with his performances."
