Who is Evie Templeton? Meet The Invisible Girl From Wednesday

Wednesday season 2 premiered in August 2025 with an array of new names on the cast list, including Evie Templeton. Among many talents, Templeton is a talented actress with a promising future in the industry. Although she gained global recognition for her portrayal of Agnes DeMille in Netflix’s Wednesday, Templeton is no stranger to the spotlight. Beyond Wednesday, Templeton is also known for Lord of Misrule and Disney’s Pinocchio (2022). Templeton has also extended her talent to video games.
Before fame, Evie Templeton was clear on her career path to the limelight. Thus, she began pursuing her dream as a child. The young actress honed her acting skills at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Her first acting credit was in a short film that attracted many award nominations and wins. In addition to acting, Templeton has other interests, including dancing, singing, and horseback riding.
Early Life and Educational Background
Evie Templeton is originally from Barbados, where she was born on December 31, 2008. However, she just spent a few years in Barbados before moving to London, England, with her parents, where she grew up. Templeton has an older sister who inspires her in many ways. Her sister is a ballerina, and Templeton used to tag along during her dance lessons. This inspired her early interest in the performing arts.
After discovering her passion for acting at a young age, Templeton began performing in stage productions. Subsequently, she attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art before focusing on her professional acting career. Like most actors, Evie Templeton began with small roles before her breakthrough in 2025. Her evolving career promises an exciting journey if her obvious talent is anything to go by.
Wednesday’s Agnes Demille is Evie Templeton’s First Big Role
Evie Templeton played a key role as a series regular in the Wednesday season 2 cast, joining returning stars like Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers. Her character, Agnes Demille, is Wednesday Addams’s (Ortega) self-proclaimed number one superfan. Like Wednesday, Agnes is a student at Nevermore. Agnes has invisibility powers, an ability she uses to stalk Wednesday Addams and later helps her in conducting investigations. The role also put Templeton on the same set with established stars like Steve Buscemi (Barry Dort), Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Lady Gaga, and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams).
Speaking to Teen Vogue before the premiere, Evie Templeton expressed her excitement and confessed that she was a bit nervous about taking such a huge step. “I’m very, very, very excited. I am a little bit nervous too because it’s my first red carpet,” she said. Interestingly, Templeton has been a big fan of the Netflix horror television series, and while the audition process was tedious, she enjoyed every bit.
“I was a huge fan of season 1. I would say it was quite a lengthy process, but obviously worth it in the end. It started with a self-tape, as most things do nowadays. And then I had an in-person and then a couple of Zoom calls, and my final audition was a chemistry read with Emma and Jenna, which was incredible. It felt very surreal.”
Evie Templeton has left quite an impression on fans of Wednesday. As such, she seems to have won herself a spot in future installments of the television series. The Wednesday season 2 cast proved to be a spookier ensemble than the first, garnering generally favorable reviews, and Templeton’s contribution to the show’s success cannot be ignored. Before Wednesday, Templeton had been in a few television and film projects with more in the pipeline.
Where Have You Seen Evie Templeton Before?
Evie Templeton has a few movies and TV shows in her portfolio, but she is building an impressive acting resume. Templeton’s passion for singing and acting began early in life. From the age of 10, she participated in local theater productions, performing in the West End production of Les Misérables as young Éponine and young Cosette for six months. Templeton made her professional acting debut as Tally in the 2020 short film Red.
In 2022, Evie Templeton got her television debut, portraying young Frieda in one episode of Life After Life. She also appeared in her first feature film, Pinocchio, in 2022, alongside Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans. Templeton played Grace Holland in the 2024 British-Irish folk horror film Lord of Misrule and guest-starred on Criminal Record the same year. She also appeared in the short film The Bunker. In addition to movies and TV shows, Templeton has performed in video games, including Silent Hill 2 (2024) as Laura. She will reprise the role in the film adaptation, Return to Silent Hill (2026).
