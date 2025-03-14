‘She’s the Best’: Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Working With Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Jenna Ortega has opened up about working alongside Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2, which will hit Netflix later in 2025. Gaga was first revealed as a member of Wednesday’s cast at the end of 2024. However, the exact nature of the pop star’s role in the Addam’s Family spinoff has yet to be revealed.
While attending SXSW to attend the premiere of her new A24 film Death of a Unicorn on March 8, 2025, Ortega spoke to IndieWire about what it was like to work with Gaga. Ortega said that she has long been a fan of Gaga, explaining:
“It’s the best. She’s the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much… Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”
Lady Gaga’s Surprising Link to ‘Wednesday’
Though Gaga wasn’t revealed to be a part of Wednesday Season 2’s cast until late 2024, fans of the Netflix show have long linked the musician to the goings-on at Nevermore Academy. After Wednesday Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform in November of 2022, fans on TikTok quickly helped the show go viral, with fan edits becoming popular ways to interact with the Tim Burton-produced show.
In the show, Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is seen letting loose at a school dance to the song “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps. In one of the most popular fan edits created on TikTok after the show’s premiere, this scene shows Wednesday dancing instead to Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary.” The edit quickly went viral, with many TikTok users creating a dance inspired by the new edit. Gaga herself even joined in on this trend.
Thanks to this TikTok trend, Gaga has been linked to Wednesday since Season 1 — even though she’s never officially had anything to do with the Netflix hit. Now that she has joined the cast of Season 2, Gaga has stayed mum about who, exactly, she’s playing, instead saying she wanted to keep her involvement in the show a secret. No official word has been revealed about how many episodes Gaga will star in, nor how her yet-to-be-named character will be introduced to the characters at Nevermore Academy.
Ortega’s next film, Death of a Unicorn, will hit theaters on March 28, 2025. Meanwhile, Wednesday Season 1 can be streamed on Netflix. While Wednesday Season 2 does not have an official premiere date, it will be released sometime in 2025.
|Wednesday
|Cast
|Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday
|Release Date
|November 23, 2022 (Season 1)
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Tim Burton, Gandja Monteiro, James Marshall
|Produced by
|Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kayla Alpert
|Based On
|Characters from The Addams Family by Charles Addams
|Plot Summary
|A supernatural coming-of-age mystery following Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy while uncovering dark secrets.
|Musical Elements
|Features an eerie, gothic score by Danny Elfman, along with viral musical moments like Wednesday’s dance scene.
|Current Status
|Renewed for Season 2, set to release in 2025.
Follow Us