Lady Gaga: 6 Best Movies & TV Shows

Since making her acting debut, Lady Gaga has had a growing list of credits in movies and TV shows. For many years, Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been known primarily for her musical career as a singer and songwriter. With over 160 million records sold, Lady Gaga is one of the world’s best-selling artists.
With a career defined by reinvention, bold artistry, and vocal prowess, Lady Gaga’s transition from music to acting came naturally. Besides learning to play the piano at four, Lady Gaga began performing in school plays and open mics as a teenager. Although the singer has only starred in five feature-length films and several TV shows, she’s made several memorable performances. These are Lady Gaga’s best movies and TV shows.
American Horror Story: Hotel
Lady Gaga’s acting debut was on television in 2001, when she starred in an uncredited role in an episode (“The Telltale Moozadell”) of The Sopranos. Although she starred in several other TV shows, they were mostly appearances as herself. However, from 2015 to 2016, she joined the cast of American Horror Story in season 5 (American Horror Story: Hotel) as the egotistical vampire Elizabeth Johnson/The Countess.
For her first major acting role, Lady Gaga’s performance as the glamorous, bloodthirsty owner of Hotel Cortez was flawless. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress—Miniseries or Television Film. Lady Gaga’s performance easily stood out, blending her trademark eccentricity with a cold, eerie elegance that rightly fit into the horror genre. The season’s success helped open the door to more acting opportunities in Hollywood.
Watch American Horror Story: Hotel on Hulu
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Lady Gaga returned in the next season, American Horror Story: Roanoke, as a bloodthirsty immortal witch, Scáthach. Although her role was less prominent than in Hotel, Lady Gaga brought her unique energy to that season. Scáthach is portrayed as the original Supreme Witch, an immortal being with dark and immense powers. Scáthach demands human sacrifices in exchange for protection, binding the spirits of the Roanoke colonists to the land for eternity. The season originally aired from September 14, 2016, to November 16, 2016.
Watch American Horror Story: Roanoke on Hulu
Machete Kills
https://youtu.be/dWyWOkqDpqc?si=JfMyPkqfw19pLJbj
In Robert Rodriguez’s 2013 action exploitation movie Machete Kills, Lady Gaga joined the star-studded cast playing La Chameleón. In playing the shape-shifting La Chameleón, Lady Gaga brought a mix of sexiness, humor, and mystery to the character. This fits perfectly into Machete Kills’ over-the-top, grindhouse aesthetic.
Although she only had a small screen time, it was enough to show her willingness to experiment with quirky, genre-driven characters. Lady Gaga was one of four Hollywood stars who played the identities of La Chameleón. They include Walton Goggins, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Antonio Banderas. The other star-studded cast included Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Mel Gibson, Sofía Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Amber Heard, and Charlie Sheen.
Watch Machete Kills on Apple TV+
A Star Is Born
With the success of her previous acting roles, it was only a matter of time before Lady Gaga was deemed fit to land her first role. Bradley Cooper’s feature directorial debut, A Star Is Born, was an excellent opportunity to cast Lady Gaga in a lead role. The 2018 A Star Is Born was an emotional and raw remake of the classic Hollywood story.
Lady Gaga starred as Ally, a singer-songwriter, alongside Bradley Cooper, who played Jackson “Jack” Maine, a fading and alcoholic rock star. The film’s story of love, fame, and tragedy resonated with critics and audiences. Lady Gaga’s performance was praised for its authenticity, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and Best Original Song, which she won. Lady Gaga’s deserving nominations demonstrated her vocal talents and ability to convey complex emotions through her character.
Watch A Star Is Born on Apple TV+
House of Gucci
Lady Gaga followed up her A Star Is Born performance with another lead role, portraying Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, Lady Gaga led the star-studded cast comprising Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino. Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani was the ambitious and vengeful wife of Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Adam Driver).
In the end, Patrizia Reggiani orchestrates Gucci’s murder. Unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga’s performance was widely acclaimed for its intensity and depth. Her portrayal of the character helped balance Patrizia Reggiani’s charisma and ruthlessness. Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
Watch House of Gucci on Apple TV+
Joker: Folie à Deux
Todd Phillips’ 2024 Joker: Folie à Deux is Lady Gaga’s most eccentric performance yet of her career. Lady Gaga portrays the DC Comics character Harley Quinn in a way she knows best to do. Actress Margot Robbie breathed life into the character on the big screen, but as a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 Joker, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn is much more grounded and amoral as the character has been known. Joker: Folie à Deux premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2024, with a theatrical release a month later on October 4, 2024. While these Lady Gaga movies and TV shows showcase her acting talents, several of Lady Gaga’s songs have also been used in movies and TV shows.
Follow Us