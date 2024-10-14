The multi-talented Jamie Campbell Bower has starred in several iconic movies and TV shows. So far, He has appeared in three major book-to-film franchises, developing a growing fanbase along the way. Besides his remarkable acting career, Jamie Campbell Bower is also a fantastic singer and model.
Although music was his first love, his interest in the performing arts began after his friend and fellow actress Laura Michelle Kelly introduced him to her agent. Since his debut in 2007, Jamie Campbell Bower has had no regrets about his choice to pursue acting. As one of Hollywood’s fast-rising actors, these have been Jamie Campbell Bower’s top movies and TV shows.
7. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tim Burton’s 2007 musical slasher Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was Jamie Campbell Bower’s film debut. He joined the cast in a supporting role as Anthony Hope. The character is a young sailor who accompanies Benjamin Barker (Johnny Depp) after the latter returns to London from exile.
Although initially introduced as an assistant, Bower’s Anthony Hope, having become smitten by Johanna Barker (Jayne Wisener), is infatuated with her. He spends most of his time trying to rescue her from the madhouse she’s placed in by Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman). Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street also starred Helena Bonham Carter and Timothy Spall
6. The Twilight Saga Movies
Jamie Campbell Bower joined the cast of The Twilight Saga film series in its second installment, The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Bower was cast as Caius, one of the powerful leaders of the Volturi. The Volturi are a coven of ancient vampires who enforce the laws of the vampire world. They had decided to kill Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) but showed mercy when the human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) pleaded to trade herself for him. Bower reprised his role as Caius in the 2011 and 2012 sequels, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.
5. The Wizarding World Franchise
The Wizarding World franchise is British author J. K. Rowling’s fantasy media and shared fictional universe. So far, its movie adaptations have included the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series. After his work in The Twilight Saga film series, Jamie Campbell Bower followed his 2009 performance by joining the Harry Potter universe. He first appeared in the seventh installment in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, where he portrayed a young Gellert Grindelwald.
He reprised the role eight years later in the 2018 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Bower appeared in flashback scenes in both movies. His character, Gellert Grindelwald, was a powerful dark wizard infamous for his quest to have pure-bloods dominate the world. Interestingly, Jamie Campbell Bower co-starred alongside Johnny Depp again, with Depp playing the older Gellert Grindelwald character. Bower’s portrayal helped establish Grindelwald’s background and relationship with Albus Dumbledore (Toby Regbo & Jude Law).
4. Camelot
Jamie Campbell Bower was part of the main cast in Starz’s short-lived fantasy historical drama series Camelot. Bower portrayed the iconic King Arthur, a character based on the Arthurian legend. The series reimagines the legend of King Arthur and focuses on his relationships, challenges, and desire to reunite Britain. Installed as King by the powerful wizard Merlin (Joseph Fiennes), King Arthur and his allies must contend with his beautiful and ruthless half-sister Morgan Pendragon (Eva Green) for the throne. Starz was forced to cancel the series following scheduling conflicts with several cast members, including Jamie Campbell Bower.
3. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Jamie Campbell Bower was part of The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones ensemble cast as Jace Wayland. Jace is one of the film’s main characters, introduced as a skilled Shadowhunter who protects the human world from demons. The character forms a connection with the movie’s protagonist, Clary Fray (Lily Collins), helping her uncover the truth about her heritage. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones is adapted from the first book of Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments fantasy novels.
2. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1
In one of his featured roles in 2024, Jamie Campbell Bower was cast in a supporting role in Kevin Costner’s epic Western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. As part of the film’s ensemble cast, Bower played Caleb Sykes, a psychopathic and defiant character. He’s sent on a quest with his brothers to find Ellen Harvey/Lucy (Jena Malone) and her son, Sam. After they capture Lucy, Caleb Sykes is sent to find her son. To protect Sam’s guardian, Marigold (Abbey Lee), Caleb is killed by Hayes Ellison (Kevin Costner).
1. Stranger Things
Netflix’s Stranger Things is Jamie Campbell Bower’s television project. He joined Stranger Things in season 4 and was central to the season’s plot. It was also revealed that Bower’s Vecna (also Henry Creel/One) is the series’ primary antagonist. The character’s transformation to Vecna begins as a human, Henry Creel, who discovers he’s got telepathic abilities. He’s eventually revealed as One, the first test subject of Dr. Brenner’s experiments. He’s transformed into Vecna after being defeated by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and sent to the Upside Down, where he becomes a powerful and monstrous villain. If you recognize any of these Jamie Campbell Bower movies and TV shows, here’s everything to know about Bower’s rise to stardom.
