Thomas Doherty: 5 Top Roles of the Scottish Actor

With only a decade-long career, Thomas Doherty has starred in several notable productions in movies and television. Doherty joins the growing list of young Scottish actors making their mark in Hollywood. The actor was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 21, 1995, spending all his growing years in Edinburgh.
Thomas Doherty is known for his charismatic screen presence and penchant for playing dark, brooding characters. Although he initially gained recognition for his roles in teen dramas, Doherty’s repertoire has since expanded. Here are Thomas Doherty’s most iconic roles to date.
The Lodge
Besides his screen debut in 2013, in which he appeared in an episode of Dracula, the Disney Channel musical drama and mystery series The Lodge was Thomas Doherty’s first major acting project. Cast as one of the show’s main cast, Doherty played Sean Matthews. The Lodge revolved around 15-year-old Skye Hart, who moved to rural Northern Ireland with her father to manage their family-owned North Star hotel.
However, when her father decides to sell the hotel, Skye does all she can to save her family’s lodge. Thomas Doherty’s character works at the North Star Hotel and has a hobby of mountain biking. Broadcasted on Disney Channel, The Lodge was significant to Thomas Doherty’s career as it introduced him to a wider audience and helped showcase his musical prowess. The Lodge aired originally from September 23, 2016, to November 3, 2017.
Descendants TV Movies
Thomas Doherty joined the Descendants franchise in its second installment, Descendants 2, in 2017. The musical fantasy TV movie was based on the children of several classic Disney characters. Doherty was cast as Harry Hook, the son of the famous Captain Hook. Besides sharing DNAs, last name, and being a pirate, Harry Hook isn’t a Captain. He acts as the loyal first mate to Captain Uma (China Anne McClain), Ursula’s daughter.
With the success of the second installment, Thomas Doherty reprises the role in the third and final installment, Descendants 3 (2019). Doherty quickly became a fan favorite for his portrayal of the mischievous pirate with a flair for theatrics. The character stood out for his rebellious attitude, unpredictable nature, and unwavering loyalty to Uma. For many young viewers, Harry Hook was their introduction to Thomas Doherty’s talents, setting the stage for bigger projects.
Watch Descendants 2 on Disney+
Legacies
Thomas Doherty only appeared in 10 episodes of the show, but his performance and the show’s popularity make it a worthy mention. Doherty is cast as a 600-year-old vampire in The Originals spin-off show Legacies. His character is introduced in season 2 as a vampire who died as a teen. As such, he’s a student at the Salvatore School and begins dating Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd). Doherty’s character only appeared in Legacies season 2.
Gossip Girl
In 2021, Thomas Doherty was part of Gossip Girl’s ensemble cast. The 2021 Gossip Girl was HBO Max’s reboot of the original The CW series. The show aired from July 8, 2021, to January 26, 2023. Doherty played Maximus “Max” Wolfe in the standalone teen drama series. Doherty’s character is a pansexual provocateur who embodies the elite decadence of Manhattan’s wealthy youth. Max Wolfe stood out for his scandalous romances and sharp wit. Although a flirt, he had feelings for Emily Alyn Lind’s Audrey Hope and Akeno “Aki” Menzies (Evan Mock). Gossip Girl season 1 had generally negative critical reviews but saw an upturn in season 2, with a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 90%.
The Invitation
Thomas Doherty was cast in a dark role as Walter De Ville in the 2022 horror thriller The Invitation. The movie tells the story of a young woman, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), who uncovers terrifying family secrets after her mother’s death and finds her distant family members. Doherty’s character is introduced after Evie is invited and arrives in the English countryside for a lavish wedding.
Thomas Doherty plays the enigmatic and seductive host Walter De Ville, whose charm hides sinister intentions. As the movie’s primary antagonist, Doherty’s performance was a blend of aristocratic elegance with menace, effortlessly shifting from a romantic figure to the ever-frightening Dracula.
Although Thomas Doherty hasn’t had many roles in his acting career, he has delivered several memorable performances. He joined the Girls5eva cast in a recurring role in 2024, as well as Hulu’s drama series Tell Me Lies. Keeping busy in 2024 and with a few upcoming projects, Doherty also starred in the movie Dandelion. With Thomas Doherty’s growing credits and recognition, it’s only a matter of time before he joined the list of Hollywood’s greatest Scottish actors.
