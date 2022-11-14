Five Underrated Disney Characters- A Compilation

Disney movies are always a return to our childhood, aren’t they? No matter if we’re 19, 25, or 53. We laugh, cry, and reminisce about our youth or days spent at home with snacks in front of the TV.
Although I generally like discussing Disney, this list will be slightly different. First, we will have a look at Disney’s underdogs and sidekicks. The characters are often forgotten, neglected, or don’t receive as much attention as the heroes and heroines of the movies.
But they deserve so much more.
Megara from “Hercules”
The fact that Megara is attractive is the least exciting thing about her. She is feisty and eloquent. She’s neither impressed by Hercules’s looks nor anyone else’s. Although Megara isn’t the wide-eyed ingenue like most of her comrades, she has gotten her heart broken before and is, therefore, a little resigned when it comes to her romantic destiny. Her “dark” past with Hades only contributes to her complex character. She does not easily trust sweet words and men, which makes her all the more relatable.
I will genuinely watch Disney’s “Hercules” just for her.
Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove”
My girl Yzma is a fashionista! She may be the villain of Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove,” but she is also the best dressed. Like Cruella de Vil’, Yzma has her well-established villain style. I mean these purple outfits, the vast earrings, the long gala dresses, and headwear. Everything is color-coordinated and matches well; indeed a Queen.
Moreover, even though Yzma is a badass, she tends to mess up and is deeply flawed. It is hilarious in the movie but also shows us the human aspects of her character, which is supposed to be a cunning, evil woman.
Zazu from “The Lion King”
Zazu, the major-domo in “The Lion King,” is the most perfect of Disney sidekicks. He is always there and almost always dismissed, albeit he hands out all the essential information. He is intelligent and loyal to his king but most definitely to the kingdom he serves.
The African red-billed hornbill is a multi-tasker, fulfilling many jobs. With a talent to fly around to deliver messages, spread word (also rumors), and a singing voice with which he recounts the morning reports, Zazu does it all. Occasionally, he also babysits.
If one can juggle and balance everything, it probably is Zazu.
Cric-Kee from “Mulan”
Mulan is my favorite Disney movie, so naturally, I gravitate to Mulan and Mushu. However, they are not underrated at all. Although Cric-Kee, the third individual in the irregular trio, doesn’t say much, he contributes to the saving of China against the Huns. And actions speak louder than words.
He is the cheery token of luck; a cricket Mulan gets gifted from her grandmother to protect her. And oh boy, does he protect Mulan. Although he is always on the sidelines and Mushu usually overpowers him with his loud and extroverted personality, Cric-Kee is a loyal friend and proves himself helpful plenty of times. He often shows us that he can change Mushu in his decision-making and lead him onto the right path. Although, at times, he can be a bit passive, a true introvert.
Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog”
One would think Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” has received sufficient attention from being the protagonist in the 2009 Disney production, but I don’t see as many people talking about her.
She has so many admirable character traits and is a prime example and idol for young girls wanting to chase their dreams. If you work hard enough, you will succeed (not to promote hustle culture). She was working several jobs from a young age, and to be able to afford to buy a property and open a restaurant which has been her dream since childhood, is utterly inspiring. Even after kissing Prince Naveen, she never lets go of her dream and her motivation to achieve it even after she is turned into a frog. It is all she thinks about, which is a refreshing perspective on all the prior heroines chasing romantic relationships most of the time.
I think she has the potential to encourage young girls (and boys) that determination can make your dreams come to fruition. But, wishing and hoping for the perfect opportunity will not get you far in life; you have to put in the hard work sometimes.