Eve Hewson: A Journey Through Her Most Notable Career Roles

Although her career began in 2005, it wasn’t until 2011 that Eve Hewson found success in movies and TV shows. Born Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson in Dublin, Ireland, on July 7, 1991, Hewson is the second child of Grammy Award-winning Irish singer-songwriter, activist, and U2’s lead vocalist Bono and Ali Hewson. Over the years, Eve Hewson has steadily crafted her own identity in the entertainment industry, away from that of her parents.
With her film debut in 2008, Eve Hewson has built an impressive portfolio. The actress has starred in indies, big-budget films, and television dramas. Hewson may only have less than 20 credits in feature films and TV shows combined, but with her rising profile in Hollywood, the actress has been landing more roles recently. Here’s a look at Eve Hewson’s acting career journey through her most notable roles.
The Knick
Before being cast in the medical period drama The Knick, Eve Hewson had appeared in a few films in minor roles. One such role was playing Mary in the Sean Penn-led 2011 comedy-drama movie This Must Be the Place. The Knick was Hewson’s television debut and breakout role. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, The Knick is set in early 1900s New York City.
The show follows the Knickerbocker Hospital staff navigating the rapidly evolving medical world. Eve Hewson joined the cast as Lucy Elkins, a naive nurse from West Virginia who gets swept up in the chaos of the hospital. The character grows close to Dr. John W. “Thack” Thackery (Clive Owen) and Dr. Bertram “Bertie” Chickering, Jr. (Michael Angarano). As one of the show’s main characters, Hewson appeared in all aired 20 episodes before it was canceled at the end of season 2.
Bridge of Spies
In the Steven Spielberg-directed 2015 historical drama Bridge of Spies, two-time Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks portrayed James B. Donovan. Eve Hewson played Carol Donovan, the daughter of Tom Hank’s character. The film is based on true events during the Cold War when James B. Donovan, a lawyer, negotiated the exchange of a Soviet spy for two Americans.
Hewson’s character, Carol Donovan, appears in a minor role compared to her lead performances. However, acting alongside Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Hanks and under the direction of Steven Spielberg was a notable career milestone for Eve Hewson. It was a testament to her skills and talent that she was cast in the $40 million budget film.
Watch Bridge of Spies on Apple TV+
Robin Hood
In the 2018 Robin Hood, Eve Hewson stepped into the iconic role of Maid Marian. She was cast alongside Taron Egerton, who portrayed Robin of Loxley, and Jamie Foxx (portrayed Yahya/John). The movie offered a modern, action-packed retelling of the legendary folk tale, with Hewson playing Robin Hood’s love interest. Robin Hood received generally negative reviews and was a commercial flop, failing to recoup its $100 million production budget, having only grossed $86.5 million at the Box Office.
However, Eve Hewson’s portrayal of Marian received special praise for adding a strong and independent perspective to the character. Hewson’s Marian character wasn’t just a passive love interest but was involved in the rebellion against the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn). Despite its critical and commercial failure, Robin Hood helped position Eve Hewson as a versatile actress who could take on a variety of genres, including action-adventure.
Tesla
Tesla is Michael Almereyda’s biographical drama about Nikola Tesla’s life and inventions. Academy Award-nominated actor Ethan Hawke portrays the inventor, and Eve Hewson is cast as Anne Morgan, the daughter of the famous financier J.P. Morgan. Anne Morgan, who’s also a writer and philanthropist, fancies Tesla as a romantic interest. This romantic interest is central to the film’s exploration of Nikola Tesla’s personal life and eccentricities.
Eve Hewson delivered a compelling performance as Anne Morgan. Hewson also narrates parts of the movie, acting as an audience guide to Tesla’s ideas and inventions. Her character is emotionally layered, shifting from fascination and awe to heartbreak as she realizes the complexities of Nikola Tesla’s mind. Tesla received mixed reviews from critics.
The Luminaries
Eve Hewson landed her first lead role on television in The Luminaries miniseries. She played Anna Wetherell, a young woman who arrived in New Zealand during the 1860s gold rush, seeking a fresh start. The six-episode miniseries was based on Eleanor Catton’s 2013 novel. Although the plot can be challenging to follow, Eve Hewson’s performance anchors its storyline. It helps give audiences a reason to stay invested in The Luminaries’ unraveling mystery.
Watch The Luminaries on Apple TV+
Behind Her Eyes
Netflix’s British noir supernatural psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes is arguably one of Eve Hewson’s most significant and talked-about roles of her career. Hewson played Adele Ferguson, Dr. David Ferguson’s enigmatic and troubled wife (Tom Bateman). The plot revolves around a love triangle between Adele, her husband, and his secretary, Louise Barnsley (Simona Brown).
However, the story takes an unexpected twist as dark secrets from the past are revealed. Eve Hewson’s portrayal of Adele Ferguson received special praise for its eerie and unsettling quality. Hewson embodied a woman teetering on the edge of sanity, manipulating those around her with a quiet intensity. Behind Her Eyes was a critical success, generally receiving above-average reviews from critics.
Watch Behind Her Eyes on Netflix
Bad Sisters
With season 2 scheduled to premiere in November 2024, the Apple TV+ Irish black comedy Bad Sisters is one of Eve Hewson’s top roles on television. In Bad Sisters, Hewson plays Becka Garvey, the youngest of the Garvey sisters. The show centers around the Garvey sisters and the murder of their abusive brother-in-law. Bad Sisters balances humor with heavy themes of abuse, family loyalty, and revenge. As Becka, Eve Hewson capitalized on the opportunity to display her acting range.
Watch Bad Sisters on Apple TV+
Flora and Son
In the John Carney-directed musical drama Flora and Son, Eve Hewson, with an Irish accent, played Flora. The character is introduced as a single mother living in Dublin, struggling to connect with her son Max (Orén Kinlan). After rescuing an old guitar, Flora discovers her son’s hidden musical talent and seeks to bond with him through music. Clueless about how to play the guitar, Flora seeks and is guided by Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an online guitar teacher. In 2024, Eve Hewson adds to her growing movies and TV shows by joining Netflix’s The Perfect Couple cast.
