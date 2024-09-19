Sydney Sweeney: Exploring the ‘Euphoria’ Actress Top Roles in Film & Television

Thanks to the success of HBO’s Euphoria TV series, American actress Sydney Sweeney became one of television’s most recognized actresses in recent years. Sydney Sweeney has portrayed Cassandra “Cassie” Howard in Euphoria’s released 2 seasons. As the fourth most-watched series on HBO, Euphoria helped give Sweeney international fame.
The Spokane, Washington-born actress was an active child, engaging in every sport possible at school. Sydney Sweeney stumbled upon her interest in acting after answering a casting call to play an extra in an indie film shooting in Spokane. While having to draw up a five-year business plan to convince her parents, acting has paid off massively for the young actress. Besides her impeccable performance in Euphoria, these are Sydney Sweeney’s other top roles in movies and TV shows.
Madame Web
Madame Web was a critical and commercial disappointment. It is currently the worst Marvel Comics-based movie in the last decade. So, why is it one of Sydney Sweeney’s top movies? Considering Sweeney’s individual performance, while ignoring the movie’s plot, the actress has come a long way. Besides, as a Marvel Comics-based film, it is one of Sweeney’s big-budget movies. Sweeney was cast as Julia Cornwall, one of three girls being hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).
Everything Sucks!
Sydney Sweeney made her screen debut in 2009. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that she landed her first major role on television. She was part of the main cast on Netflix’s comedy-drama Everything Sucks! Although set in the real town of Boring, Oregon, its Boring High School is entirely fictitious. Sweeney was cast as Emaline Addario. The character is introduced as a junior who isn’t only in the school’s drama club but lives a dramatic life.
At the start of the series, Emaline is dating Oliver Schermerhorn (Elijah Stevenson), a senior student with the same passion for acting and drama. After Oliver breaks up with her, she confides in and eventually begins a relationship with Kate Messner (Peyton Kennedy). Released on February 16, 2018. Everything Sucks! only aired 10 episodes of the first season before it was canceled.
The Handmaid’s Tale
Sydney Sweeney joined The Handmaid’s Tale cast as Eden Spencer in season 2. Sweeney was introduced in a recurring role in the multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show. Eden Spencer is a pious, true believer in the ways of Gilead. As such, Eden’s biggest dream is to get married and serve her husband. Eden is assigned as a child bride to Nick Blaine (Max Minghella). After she discovers he shares no love or passion for her, she begins an extramarital affair with Isaac (Rohan Mead). After being caught, she chooses to die with her lover rather than “renounce her sin.”
The White Lotus
In The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney is introduced as part of the main cast in season 1. Sweeney is cast as Olivia Mossbacher, the daughter of Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) and Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn). Olivia, alongside her family, arrives in Maui and stays at The White Lotus resort. The character is portrayed as a spoiled and privileged girl who has no issue looking down on others. Olivia is also at the resort with her best friend, Paula (Brittany O’Grady). She fights Paula after discovering she’s hiding her relationship with Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), a hotel employee. Also, Olivia discovers Paula was involved in stealing Olivia’s mother’s jewelry.
The Voyeurs
Sydney Sweeney played the female lead in Michael Mohan’s 2021 erotic thriller The Voyeurs. Although critical reviews were mixed, it is one of Sweeney’s movies where she’s cast in the lead. Sweeney plays Pippa, alongside Justice Smith, who plays Thomas. They are a young couple who recently moved into a Montreal apartment. They soon discover they have an unobstructed view of their neighbor’s apartment across the street. The couple eventually become obsessed with the lives of their neighbors. The Voyeurs was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2021.
Reality
Reality has to be one of Sydney Sweeney’s underrated career roles. In the Tina Satter crime drama, Sweeney portrays U.S. Air Force veteran and former NSA translator Reality Winner. The movie was based on Tina Satter’s theater play, Is This a Room, which ultimately is adapted from the true story of Reality Winner. Reality revolves around Winner’s interrogation by the FBI for leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 United States election. The movie has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Anyone but You
Although not her highest-grossing feature film, considering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 2023 romantic comedy Anyone but You is Sydney Sweeney’s highest-grossing with her in the lead role. Anyone but You received average reviews from critics but grossed $220.2 million as a sleeper hit against a production budget of $25 million. With the movie loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Sydney Sweeney portrayed Beatrice “Bea” Messina. She co-starred alongside Glen Powell, who played Ben.
Immaculate
Like fine wine, Sydney Sweeney’s acting career has aged well. The actress went from being the go-to actress for playing spoiled teens to playing nude scenes. Sweeney’s growth is a testament to her talent and versatility. The horror film Immaculate is her second movie release of 2024. In the movie, Sweeney plays a young novice, Sister Cecilia. After being invited to a convent, Sister Cecilia is confronted with its secrets. Immaculate puts Sydney Sweeney in what is her most dramatic role yet. Critical reviews for Immaculate have generally been positive. Besides these Sydney Sweeney roles in movies and TV shows, here’s everything to know about the actress.
