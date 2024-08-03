Leven Rambin: Notable Roles and Career Milestones of the Versatile Actress

American actress Leven Rambin began her acting career at age 13 in 2004. The Houston, Texas-born actress Leven Alice Rambin was born on May 17, 1990. Film and television audiences have watched Rambin’s growth in the last two decades from a child star to one of Hollywood’s fast-rising talents.
Although both her parents are founders of a real estate company, Leven Rambin was interested in acting at an early age. Her versatility has seen her cast in several film and television projects across multiple genres. Here are Leven Rambin’s most notable roles and milestones as her career turns 20 in 2024.
All My Children
Leven Rambin joined the cast of ABC’s soap opera All My Children as a 13-year-old in 2004. In All My Children, Rambin played look-alike half-sisters Lily Montgomery and Ava Benton. She made her introduction as Lily Montgomery in 2004, becoming the fifth actress to portray the character after Michelle Trachtenberg (1993–96), Mischa Barton (1995), Portia Reiners (2000–06), and Shayna Levine (2002–03). The character was introduced as Jackson Montgomery’s (Walt Willey) adopted autistic daughter from his marriage to Laurel Banning.
The character of Ava Benton was introduced in 2007 as Lily Montgomery’s paternal half-sister. Rambin played Lily Montgomery from 2004 to 2008 and reprised the role again in 2010. She also played Ava Benton from 2007 to 2008. Leven Rambin’s performance in All My Children earned the actress her first Emmy Awards nomination. Rambin was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 and received a similar nomination the following year. Also, she was nominated for Outstanding Female Newcomer at the 2005 Soap Opera Digest Awards.
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
In its second season, Leven Rambin joined the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles cast. Cast as Riley Dawson, Rambin first appears in the science fiction drama series in season 2, episode 2 (“Automatic for the People”). Rambin’s character is introduced in the series as John Connor’s (Thomas Dekker) new love interest. She’s later revealed to have been brought from the future by Human Resistance fighter Jesse Flores (Stephanie Jacobsen) to distract John from getting closer to Cameron (Summer Glau). Leven Rambin’s character is later shot and killed by Jesse Flores. Leven Rambin appeared in 10 episodes of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
Grey’s Anatomy
Moving away from science fiction, Leven Rambin joined ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy cast in 2009. Rambin joined the medical drama cast in season 6 as Sloan Riley. Her character is introduced as Dr. Mark Sloane’s (Eric Dane) 18-year-old pregnant daughter. After her mom kicks her out, she flies to Seattle to find her biological father. Leven Rambin appeared as the character in only 5 episodes of the show from 2009 to 2010.
Wizards of Waverly Place
Leven Rambin made a brief but memorable appearance on Disney Channel’s fantasy teen sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place. Rambin was introduced in season 4 as Rosie. The character, a guardian angel, is influenced by Gorog (an angel of darkness) to get Justin Russo (David Henrie) to fall in love with her. Leven Rambin only appeared in 3 episodes of the show in 2011.
The Hunger Games
Besides a few starring movie roles, Leven Rambin had focused majorly on television. However, she landed her first major feature film role in the 2012 The Hunger Games. Rambin portrayed District 1 female tribute, Glimmer. Her character was one of the secondary antagonists in the film. As a Career tribute, she teams up with other Career tributes. Although painful and disgusting, Glimmer’s death brought Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) her much-desired bow and arrow weapon. The character dies after Katniss drops the tracker jacker nest on them. With Box Office earnings of $695.2 million, The Hunger Games is Leven Rambin’s highest-grossing movie.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
The following year, Leven Rambin portrayed Clarisse La Rue in the sequel movie Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013). Rambin’s character was one of the film’s demigods, the daughter of Ares and Ms. La Rue. Clarisse La Rue was one of Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters’ major protagonists. Although she and Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) don’t get along, they become close by the movie’s end. By Box Office numbers, with earnings of $200.9 million, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters is Leven Rambin’s second highest-grossing movie.
Gone
Leven Rambin led the cast of the police procedural crime-drama series Gone. Rambin played Kit “Kick” Lannigan in the internationally co-produced series. Her character is a child abduction survivor who is recruited by the FBI to help find missing persons. Kick is recruited by FBI agent Frank Novak (Chris Noth) to be part of the special division working on missing persons cases. The show was canceled after season 1.
The Forever Purge
In the fifth installment in the Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, Leven Rambin played a supporting role as Harper Tucker. She played the Tucker family’s daughter, who joined forces to fight off a group of self-proclaimed Forever Purgers. Although the movie received mixed critical reviews, The Forever Purge had an impressive run at the Box Office. It earned $77 million from an $18 million production budget. Besides Leven Rambin’s notable roles, Ella Purnell has also raked up several iconic movie and TV roles.
