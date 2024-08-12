The Evolution of Alien Romulus Under the Vision of Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez

Known for having set the stage for one of sci-fi horror’s most iconic franchises, Ridley Scott recently opened up about his significant role in the making of Alien: Romulus, a project directed by Fede Alvarez.
Praised Collaboration Between Scott and Alvarez
Scott praised
the incredible energy shown on set by Fede Alvarez, emphasizing the director’s clear vision and firm blueprint for the film. Alvarez, recognized for films like Don’t Breathe and Evil Dead, is now channeling his efforts into breathing new life into this beloved saga.
A Franchise Reimagined by a New Visionary
The sci-fi community is eagerly anticipating Alvarez’s approach to the franchise. In a spirited nod to the future, one fan humorously referred to the upcoming film as
Disney’s best-looking movie in years.
Scott’s Hopes for Erasing Past Missteps
Scott admits that not all his contributions to the franchise were hits. With movies like Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) having mixed receptions, there is much riding on Alvarez’s shoulders to rectify those perceived missteps.
High Expectations from Both Directors
The mutual respect and appreciation between Scott and Alvarez appears daunting yet exciting. Scott candidly adds,
I hope Fede’s got another one up his sleeve because I think this is going to do really well. He’s got a streak of brilliance.
A Glimpse into Alien: Romulus‘ Potential
The upcoming film promises a fresh yet respectful addition to the Alien lore, invigorated by seasoned direction and visionary execution. Fans are obviously hoping that what Scott has started will be impeccably continued by Alvarez.
Alien: Romulus is slated to hit theaters on August 16, 2024, and cinephiles have their fingers crossed that it will indeed mark a new chapter for the beloved franchise.
