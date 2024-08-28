Logan: Revisiting the Cast and Characters of the Blockbuster Hit

Logan, released in 2017 and directed by James Mangold, is a poignant and gritty entry in the X-Men franchise that takes place in a bleak 2029, years after the events of previous films. In a world where mutants are nearly extinct and society has turned against them, an aging Logan, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, wrestles with the burdens of his past, caring for an ailing Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, who is struggling with dementia. Their quiet, reclusive lives are shattered when Logan encounters a young girl named Laura, a mutant with extraordinary powers similar to his own, who is being pursued by ruthless forces.
The film deeply explores themes of legacy, redemption, and mortality, providing a gripping character study amid intense action. Celebrated for its emotional depth and raw storytelling, Logan was both a critical success and a box office smash, earning $619.2 million worldwide against an estimated budget of $97 million, solidifying its place as a standout film in the superhero genre and a fitting continuation of Jackman’s iconic portrayal of Wolverine. So, let’s revisit the cast and characters of this iconic movie.
Hugh Jackman as Logan
Logan served as the eighth time Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in a motion picture. As a character known for his animal-keen senses and a powerful regenerative ability, this hit movie served as a turn-around of epic proportions as Logan aka Wolverine is now ageing and losing his healing powers. To that, the movie brings forth a totally different vibe than any other X-Men movies as the seemingly invincible character must fight off his enemies with his natural abilities. Jackman delivered a powerful performance that was shrouded in much more drama than his previous renditions, showing off Logan’s nurturing side as he cares for Professor X and stops at nothing to protect the young mutant Laura. Although many believed Logan would serve as Jackman’s final outing as Wolverine, he returned in 2024 to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Patrick Stewart as Charles aka Professor X
In Logan, Patrick Stewart delivers a remarkably poignant performance as Charles Xavier, infusing the character with emotional depth and vulnerability rarely seen in superhero films. Set in a dystopian future where mutants are nearly extinct, Stewart portrays Charles as a sweet but physically fragile figure, grappling with the effects of dementia that strip away his once formidable mental prowess. Despite his deteriorating condition, Charles emerges as a powerful paternal figure, embodying both wisdom and deep-seated guilt about his past failures.
His relationship with Logan, who now lives a life as a weary limo driver, is beautifully nuanced. Stewart’s portrayal captures the tenderness of their bond while also highlighting Charles’s struggles. Moments of clarity shine through the fog of his illness, showcasing the profound sense of loss and regret that haunts him. Stewart’s ability to convey such raw emotion transforms Charles Xavier into a deeply relatable character, making his journey one of the film’s most heartbreaking elements. After Logan was released, Stewart announced that it would be his final time playing the character of Charles Xavier. However, he returned to another one of his iconic characters in the TV series Star Trek: Picard, which ran from 2020-2023.
Dafne Keen as Laura
Dafne Keen‘s portrayal of Laura in Logan marks an impressive debut in her film career, showcasing her remarkable talent as a pre-teen Latina mutant who is revealed to be a clone of Wolverine, created from his DNA. In this role, Keen shines brightly as Laura, embodying a fierce spirit and emotional complexity that serves as a haunting mirror to Logan’s former self. As the narrative unfolds, she becomes not only a challenge to Logan’s stoic demeanor but also an opportunity for him to learn from his past mistakes as he takes her under his wing like a daughter.
Their evolving relationship deepens the film’s emotional resonance, with Logan teaching Laura to harness her powers for good while grappling with his own legacy of violence and regret. Keen’s ability to convey vulnerability and strength simultaneously elevates the character and underscores the themes of redemption and familial love. After the glaring success of the movie, Keen’s career has not taken off as much as many expected it would. However, 2024 has served as a big year for the actress, starring in The Acolyte and reprising her role as Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Stephen Merchant as Caliban
British-born actor and comedian Stephen Merchant is most-renowned as the co-creator of The Office alongside Ricky Gervais. After the show went global, Merchant and Gervais re-teamed for many other projects and became two of the biggest names in comedy. As Merchant ventured over to Hollywood, he starred in hit comedy movies like Hall Pass and I Give It a Year, as well as writing and starring in his own sitcom Hello Ladies. In 2017, he took his first dramatic role as Caliban in Logan.
Caliban is a mutant who tracks down other mutants for a price, and as he ages, aids Logan in caring for Charles. Although the role was dramatic in nature, Merchant still brought his comedic flair to some of the movie’s more light-hearted moments. Since Logan, Merchant has continued his journey as a multi-talented entertainer, both in Hollywood and in the UK. He wrote and directed the critically acclaimed wrestling movie Fighting with My Family and starred in Taika Waititi‘s Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit. In 2022, he returned to drama, this time in even darker territory, playing real-life serial killer Stephen Port in the BBC drama Four Lives. More recently, his crime comedy series The Outlaws has entered its third season.
Richard E. Grant as Dr. Rice
Oscar-nominee Richard E. Grant is undoubtedly one of the most established English actors of all time, renowned for his remarkable versatility and compelling performances across a wide array of genres. In Logan, he delivers a menacing portrayal of Dr. Rice, the film’s main antagonist and the ruthless surgical head of the Transigen Project, which is at the heart of the exploitation evident in the storyline. Grant’s chilling performance encapsulates Rice’s complete lack of empathy, making him a chilling embodiment of scientific pragmatism taken to immoral extremes.
Driven by a singular focus on achieving results at any cost, Rice operates with a cold detachment that leaves a trail of suffering in his wake, particularly in his manipulative oversight of the X-23 project. With his commanding presence and sharp delivery, Grant effectively brings to life a character that serves as both a formidable antagonist and a grim representation of unchecked ambition. Grant re-teamed with Stephen Merchant in 2021, starring as The Earl in The Outlaws. He is next set to star alongside Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and David Tennant in the long-awaited film adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Thursday Murder Club.
Boyd Holbrook as Pierce
By the time Logan hit theaters in 2017, Boyd Holbrook was already a rapidly rising star in Hollywood. However, his role as the despicable villain Pierce propelled him to new heights of fame. As Pierce, Holbrook brought a level of cocky brashness to the character who is a ruthless anti-mutant hunter who has no qualms with hurting people to get what he wants, including mutant children. Following the huge success of Logan, Holbrook has starred in hit movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and TV series like Justified: City Primeval. In 2024, he joined the star-studded cast of The Bikeriders, sharing the screen with Tom Hardy and Austin Butler.
