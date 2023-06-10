7 Things You Didn’t Know About James Bond’s Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor who is best known for playing the iconic British spy agent James Bond in the acclaimed Bond film series. Stepping into the 007 tux in 1995, Brosnan inherited the baton from Timothy Dalton. Needless to say, he brought his own unique style and charm to the iconic character. Combining the suave sophistication of earlier Bond actors with a more modern approach, Brosnan left an indelible mark on the beloved franchise.
During his tenure as Britain’s top spy, Pierce Brosnan fearlessly embarked on high-stakes missions in 4 James Bond films. He concluded with Die Another Day in 2002, paving the way for the arrival of Daniel Craig. However, Brosnan’s acting prowess extends far beyond the world of Bond. He seamlessly transitioned into a diverse array of roles in thrilling adventures, fantastical realms, and even superhero sagas. Here is a look at some lesser-known facts about Pierce Brosnan.
1. He Was Raised By His Maternal Grandparents
Born on May 16, 1953, Brosnan experienced a challenging upbringing. It was marked by the absence of his father, who left the family when Brosnan was just an infant. At the age of 4, his mother made the decision to move from Ireland to London to pursue a career as a nurse. She left Brosnan in the care of his maternal grandparents, Philip and Kathleen Smith.
During this period, Brosnan felt a sense of solitude. However, he admires his mother for the sacrifices she made to provide him with a better life. At times, he also stayed with his aunt and uncle until he was ten years old, when he finally reunited with his mother in Scotland. She’d remarried a man named William Carmichael, who played a vital role as a father figure in Brosnan’s life. Brosnan’s birth father would later reach out to him after his Hollywood breakthrough with the TV series Remington Steele.
2. Pierce Brosnan Initially Aspired To Become A Painter
As a young boy, Pierce Brosnan nurtured a passion for painting. In fact, he enrolled at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London to hone his craft. However, fate had other plans for him, and he stumbled upon acting, ultimately choosing to pursue it as his career path. Despite this, Brosnan has never abandoned his love for painting and has continued to create artwork, some of which he has sold to support charitable causes. For his milestone 70th birthday in 2023, Brosnan displayed his creations in an exhibition titled “So Many Dreams” held at a Los Angeles gallery. The exhibition featured a stunning collection of 50 paintings and 100 drawings, all inspired by the influential women in his life.
3. He Is A Trained Fire Eater
While immersed in his pursuit of becoming a painter, Pierce Brosnan unexpectedly crossed paths with a mesmerizing fire eater performer. Intrigued and captivated, he embarked on a journey of training under the fire eater to acquire the unique skill. Before his acting career blossomed, Brosnan showcased his fire-eating prowess by performing at various circuses. However, in 1996, a mouth injury suffered on the set of The Muppets tragically compelled him to bid farewell to this daring art form.
4. The Scar On His Upper Lip Is From A Set Injury Sustained While Filming Tomorrow Never Dies
In the realm of being one of the world’s most prominent action stars, it’s nearly inevitable to escape without a few set injuries. During the production of the Bond film, Tomorrow Never Dies, Pierce Brosnan encountered an unfortunate incident. In a nutshell, a stuntman accidentally hit him in the face. He sustained a serious injury that left a conspicuous scar above his lip. To continue with production, creative measures were put in place to conceal the fresh injury by strategically filming from Brosnan’s left side.
5. He Was Given A Car For Every James Bond Film He Starred
Alongside the substantial paychecks, portraying Bond brings a host of enticing perks. Pierce Brosnan had the opportunity to live out a piece of the Bond lifestyle in reality, courtesy of BMW. For each Bond film he starred in, the automaker gifted him a brand-new car. For Goldeneye, he got a Z3 for, an 8 series for Tomorrow Never Dies, a Z8 for The World Is Not Enough, and an Aston Martin v12 Vanquish for his final Bond film, Die Another Day. Brosnan enjoyed the luxury of driving these impressive vehicles as part of his Bond experience. Unfortunately, he lost the Aston Martin to a fire accident at his Malibu residence which inflicted at least $1 million in damages.
6. Pierce Brosnan Is Claustrophobic
Despite James Bond’s fearless on-screen persona, it may come as a surprise that Pierce Brosnan grapples with a significant fear: claustrophobia, the fear of enclosed spaces. For the most part, this has not hindered his career significantly. However, there were reportedly challenges during the filming of certain scenes in the 1997 disaster thriller Dante’s Peak.
7. Pierce Brosnan Was Previously Married to Australian Actress, Cassandra Harris
Pierce Brosnan has been widowed once. The Irish actor was previously married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, whom he met after attending acting school, introduced through her stepson, David Harris. Their marriage took place in 1980 and lasted until 1991, when Harris sadly passed away from ovarian cancer. In 2001, Brosnan entered into a second marriage with American journalist Keely Shaye Smith, whom he had met in 1994.