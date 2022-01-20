Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Righteous Gemstones

Danny McBride returns as Jesse Gemstone, a member of the famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists. The acting veteran joins a top-notch cast that also features John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman. This list will highlight the five best movies that involve the cast of The Righteous Gemstones. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
Tropic Thunder
This surprising gem featuring an all-star cast headlined by Ben Stiller sees Tugg Speedman head out for Southeast Asia to take part in the most expensive war movie ever produced, but immediately after filming begins, he and his co-stars are forced to play real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle. Tropic Thunder is a return to form for Ben Stiller as the veteran spearheads one of his best movies in some time. However, the standout is Robert Downey Jr., or more accurately, the dude playin’ the dude, disguised as another dude! Downey is downright hilarious, with him repeatedly spewing out memorable quotes to him pretending to be a black dude that a funny social commentary on the Hollywood business. The cast is simply great and though Tropic Thunder has huge amounts of violence and gore, it also has equal amount of heart, insight, and a heavy dose of laughs.
This is the End
Another hilarious satire that focuses on James Franco and his slew of Hollywood friends. Suddenly, the end of the world is near, with an apocalypse of biblical proportions erupts, causing bloodshed and carnage among the elite talent of Tinseltown. Stuck inside Franco’s home, the actor and his crew much find a way to survive the sudden event with dwindling supplies. This is the End is by no means a perfect film as the script is a bit loose here, often not introducing important plot points late until the game. Still, the incredible wealth of talent help saves this movie from finally apart as This is the End is generally a funny movie with unforgettable one-liners. It’s also fun to see cameos from actors who actually against-type the characters they traditionally play on screen. This is the End isn’t just a non-stop joke fest, as it does have heart that helps you side with the core cast of the film.
10 Cloverfield Lane
This loose sequel to the original film follows Michelle, who tragically gets into a car accident. She wakes up inside of an underground bunker with two men, one of them being a massive control freak. Howard tells her that a massive chemical attack has rendered the air unbreathable, thus her only hope of survival is to remain underground with them. However, Howard’s controlling and menacing behavior pushes Michelle to escape; however, the young woman will be shocked when she finally discovers the truth about the outside world. Let’s be honest, the climax of the film feels extremely tacked on so that executives can claim that this is a Cloverfield sequel. Still, that doesn’t mean that the film is bad by any means as the writing of this claustrophobe thriller is impeccable. Both Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher Jr. are charismatic as the leads; however, John Goodman’s performance is downright terrifying. Howard is such a two face human being: a kind and caring person who has no qualms about shooting you in the face. Goodman is simply tremendous balancing this layered roll and if you should watch this movie, it’s just to see his commanding performance.
The Artist
Ths joyful throwback to the silent era of filmmaking sees Jean Dujardin as George Valentin, an actor in the 1920s who finds himself falling in love with an innocent and sophisticated woman named Peppy Miller; however, the problem lies with the fact that George has a wife. With the rise of sound in movies further separating the potential lovers, George’s career begins to fade as Peppy’s star is on a rise. A charming feature that pays homage to the classic Hollywood days and the business transitioning into sound. It’s a heartwarming and hilarious feature that allows it’s two leads to shine thanks to the superb script. One of the more underrated Best Oscar Picture winners in recent times.
Pitch Perfect
This surprisingly funny film finds Beca joins a group of outcasts and puts them into the world of music that sees them hit the right harmonic combinations in a fight to the top of college music competitions. Pitch Perfect isn’t the most original film you’ll ever see, but the sharp script does an excellent job with characterization and there’s plenty of great one-liners. More importantly, the music is fun to watch, and the entire is a great dynamic mixture of talented actors elevated what could’ve been a mundane feature.