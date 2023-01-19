Abbott Elementary Officially Renewed For Season Three

Abbott Elementary Will Return For A Third Season
School will continue to remain in session. Arguably one of the biggest surprises of the last couple of years for network television is Abbott Elementary. The first season garnered incredible reviews from both critics and fans, and it managed to clean up at awards as well. The show, which is a mockumentary about a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly-funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. This show has effectively filled the comedy void that sitcoms such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family dominated during their time.
At the Golden Globes, Abbott Elementary cleaned house once again. Effectively winning the following: Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series, Tyler James Williams for Best Supporting Actor – Musical, Comedy, or Drama Series, and Quinta Brunson for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series. However, the good news doesn’t end for the sitcom. According to Variety, the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour, ABC President Craig Erwich announced the season three renewal for Abbott Elementary:
“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of ‘Abbott Elementary,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes – public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards, ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”
The Show Has Gained A Strong Viewership
Abbott Elementary is still airing its second season, and the viewership for the series has been quite strong. Deadline first reported back in October that the show made a remarkable return and became ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years. The season two premiere climbed up an astounding 44% above the season one premiere. One of the major benefits was the award accolades that the first season received. It also helps that ABC gave Abbott Elementary the timeslot that was originally held by Modern Family, which ended in April 2020.
Thus far, Abbott Elementary has maintained the strong level of quality that it gained praise for back in the first season. The ensemble cast is simply perfect together, and everyone knocks their characters out of the park. More importantly, there’s been strong character development in the second season, which has kept Abbott Elementary fresh during its sophomore year.
To be honest, the real test is to see the quality of the show if it enters its fifth or sixth season. Sometimes, a television series can wear out its welcome by then, but if Abbott Elementary can continue to develop its characters without sacrificing quality writing then it should remain in good shape.
Quinta Brunson Addresses The Season Three Renewal
Creator Quinta Brunson responded to the news of her show being confirmed for another season:
“Wild 24 hours! Golden Globes for Abbott, Tyler, and myself (thankful) Sag nominations for Abbott (thank you, SAG!) The Abbott Hair and Makeup team are nominited for the SGA’s and we are so proud of them…and last but no least – Abbot Elementary has been renewed for season 3!
The Golden Globe winner continued by praising the incredible writers of the series: “One more- the Abbott Elementary writing staff, has been nominated for two WGA awards! They are true geniuses and I could not be more happy and proud.”
In the meantime, Season two continues on with episodes taking place on Wednesday night at 9 pm. Congratulations to the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary for their huge success!