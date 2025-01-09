‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Lucy Hale Celebrates 3 Years Of Sobriety

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is celebrating a major milestone right at the start of 2025. The actress kicked off the new year by marking three years of sobriety. Hale made the choice to quit alcohol back in 2023 after being trapped in a cycle of addiction for years. As she reflects on the tough journey, Hale is opening up to her fans about how transformative the experience has been.
The Truth or Date actress took to Instagram to mark the happy occasion. She shared a photo that stated she had been sober for 3 years, 36 months, 1,097 days, and 26,312 hours. In the caption, Hale expressed her gratitude to the people who have been her “guiding light” through the process. The actress described her sobriety as a journey of rediscovering her true self. She added that since she has quit drinking, she has “experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic.”
The actress also took the opportunity to encourage others in similar circumstances to keep pushing despite the challenges. Many fans and fellow celebrities expressed their support for Hale in the comments. Her Pretty Little Liars co-star Janel Parrish wrote: “You’re absolutely amazing.” Sasha Pieterse, who played the role of Alison Dilaurentis on the show took to the comments to send love to Hale. Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King also congratulated Hale on her accomplishment.
Lucy Hale Recently Had a Reunion With ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Costar Tyler Blackburn
View this post on Instagram
Pretty Little Liars came to an end back in 2017. The show’s success led to two spinoffs after the finale. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premiered in 2019 and starred Parrish and Pieterse in prominent roles. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered in 2022 and was rebranded to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School in 2024. Unfortunately, both the spinoffs were eventually canceled because they couldn’t replicate the success of the original series.
The legacy of the original Pretty Little Liars continues to live on through the cast’s close bonds and regular reunions. On New Year’s Eve, Lucy Hale revealed that she was saying goodbye to 2024 with her former costar Tyler Blackburn, who played the role of Caleb Rivers on the show. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram that featured her and Blackburn, along with their other friends, having fun at the beach.
In the caption, Hale expressed how happy she was to be celebrating the occasion with “3 incredible friends.” She shared that 2024 was a year of growth, friendship, and perspective for her and how thankful she was for it. Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding, who portrayed Hale’s love interest on the show, humorously commented on the post: “WAIT I KNOW THEM.” This implies that he, too, shares a good friendship with his former costars.
All seasons of Pretty Little Liars are available to stream on Hulu.
|Pretty Little Liars
|Cast
|Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse
|Release Date
|June 8, 2010
|Stream On
|Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu
|Directed by
|Various directors, including Norman Buckley, Ron Lagomarsino, and Chad Lowe
|Produced by
|I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Leslie Morgenstein, Bob Levy
|Based On
|Novel series by Sara Shepard
|Plot Summary
|A teen drama that follows four girls tormented by a mysterious figure threatening to expose their darkest secrets.
|Musical Elements
|Score composed by Michael Suby
|Current Status
|Aired from June 8, 2010, to June 27, 2017; all episodes are available for streaming on Max.
