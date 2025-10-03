Violet McGraw: Everything You Need to Know About the M3GAN Star

After her debut credited role in 2018 as a guest star on the Netflix romantic comedy television series Love, it was obvious that Violet McGraw was meant for the stars. She has since gained global recognition for her roles in critically acclaimed movies and TV shows. McGraw’s earliest acclaimed performance was on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, for which she earned an OFTA Television Award nomination with the cast. McGraw is better known for playing Cady in M3GAN (2023) and its 2025 sequel, M3GAN 2.0.
Before fame, Violet McGraw began her acting career as a child performer, thanks to her family’s background in the entertainment industry. The youngest of four siblings, all of whom are actors, McGraw grew up with a great support system in her formative years. Her early interest in acting was rewarded with back-to-back roles that announced her talent on the big and small screens. In addition to the amazing blend of movies and TV shows in her profile, McGraw has also appeared in various commercials for different brands.
Violet McGraw Was Born Into a Family of Actors
Born Violet Elizabeth McGraw on April 22, 2011, in San Jose, California, United States, the actress grew up around actors. McGraw is the youngest of four talented children born to Colin Patrick McGraw and Jackie Celia McGraw (née Silverstein). She has two brothers: Jack McGraw, known for his appearance in The Good Dinosaur, and Aidan McGraw, who appeared in American Sniper. McGraw’s only sister is Madeleine McGraw, better known as Gwen in The Black Phone. The McGraw siblings seem to be close-knit, thanks to the bond they share through their interests in the performing arts. McGraw has worked with her siblings on a few projects, and they grace red carpets together.
How Did Violet McGraw Get Famous?
An undeniable acting talent and a passion for the arts put Violet McGraw in the spotlight at a young age. She got her debut credited role in 2017, playing Aria Morgan in one episode of Reckless Juliets. The next year saw her in two episodes of the Netflix romcom Love, where she played the recurring character of Nina alongside Paul Rust and Gillian Jacobs. 2018 brought more exposure for McGraw, who made her film debut as a child in a shopping cart in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which became a sci-fi action hit. The same year, she played her first major role as the younger version of Victoria Pedretti‘s Nell on 10 episodes of The Haunting of Hill House.
Violet McGraw had a prolific year in 2019 with back-to-back roles in three movies and two TV shows, including a guest star appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She played one of her most prominent roles during this time, appearing as Alice in the short-lived action crime television series, Jett. She went on to star in the movies Our Friend, Doctor Sleep, and Bennett’s War, all in 2019. The next year, she only appeared in the podcast series Borrasca as Wyatt Litzig. McGraw debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021’s Black Widow, portraying the younger version of Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova. She reprised the role in Thunderbolts* (2025). She concluded 2021 with roles in the horror movie Separation and the short film Grummy.
In 2022, Violet McGraw took her career to the next level with a critically acclaimed performance as Cady in M3GAN. The role further propelled her to global fame with an attractive paycheck. Also in 2022, McGraw appeared in two other movies – A Christmas Mystery and I Believe in Santa. Her roles in 2024 include Iris in The Life of Chuck and Ellen Davis in The Curse of the Necklace. McGraw has had a busy year in 2025, appearing in blockbusters: Thunderbolts* and M3GAN 2.0 to reprise her roles as Yelena and Cady, respectively. She has also appeared in A Wonderful Way with Dragons and The Littles, with more performances in the pipeline.
How Much Did Violet McGraw Earn For Playing Cady in M3GAN?
The first M3GAN movie grossed over $181 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million, giving Violet McGraw a substantial bonus. As an 11-year-old child star, McGraw received $3,932.50 per week and earned $23,595 for six weeks of shooting. She also received a bonus based on box office performance, which earned her an additional $ 150,000. McGraw’s salary for reprising her role of Cady in M3GAN 2.0 has not been made public.
