10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madeleine McGraw

Being a child in the entertainment industry can be very challenging. However, Madeleine McGraw has shown time and time again that she’s fully capable of rising to the occasion. Even though she’s only 13 years old, she has already been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade. So far, she’s gotten to work with some of the biggest names in the industry and it’s clear that she has what it takes to have a long and successful career. Some of her best-known credits include Outcast and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. She also has a couple of upcoming projects which will be released at some point in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know Madeleine McGraw.
1. She’s From California
Madeleine was born and raised in California and still lives there as far as we know. However, it does appear that her family has moved from Northern California to further south which makes opportunities within the entertainment industry a lot more successful.
2. She Got Her Start as A Model
Madeleine was born to be in front of the camera, and that is evident by the fact that she’s been in front of one for most of her life. She started modeling when she was a baby and her first job was a print ad for Ralph Lauren. Eventually, she started auditioning for acting roles and the rest is history.
3. Her Siblings Are Also in the Entertainment Industry
From what we know, neither of Madeleine’s parents have a history in the entertainment industry. However, she isn’t the only person in the McGraw family to pursue a career in entertainment. Both of her siblings, Violet and Jack, are also professional actors.
4. She Likes Her Privacy
Even though being a well-known actor can be a fun and exciting experience, it also has its downsides. One of those downsides is the fact that the entire world wants to be in your business. However, Madeleine and her parents have done a great job of protecting her privacy so far. She may decide to share more as she gets older, but she may also realize that it’s best to keep her personal business away from the world.
5. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Acting Training
We know that Madeleine’s acting journey started fairly early, but what we weren’t able to find out is whether she’s taken any kind of acting classes. Everything about her story suggests that she just jumped right into the audition process. Although this doesn’t work out for everyone, it’s definitely gone well for her.
6. She Likes to Play Soccer
Due to her career, there are a lot of things about Madeleine’s life that are different from other kids her age. However, she still likes to get out and enjoy herself just like every other teen. Playing soccer is one of her favorite things to do during her free time and she was part of a soccer club for many years.
7. She Would Love to Play a Villain
Madeleine has already played a lot of cool roles throughout her career, but there are still some that she would like to tackle. During an interview with Rival Magazine LA, Madeleine said, “I think it would be so fun to play a villain. Watching Ethan Hawke’s performances in The Black Phone was so inspiring. I loved how this really nice guy could transform into something so blood-curdling awful.”
8. She’s Done Voice Work
Madeleine has spent most of her career doing live-action work, but she is also a very talented voice actress. In fact, she already has quite an impressive voice acting resume. Some of her most noteworthy credits include Toy Story 4, The Mitchells vs the Machines, and Cars 3.
9. She Likes Being Outdoors
As mentioned earlier, Madeleine still likes to find time to enjoy life outside of work despite her busy schedule. Spending time outdoors is one of the ways she likes to do that. Whether she’s hanging out in the year with her siblings or relaxing by the beach, she always looks forward to being able to soak up good weather on a beautiful day.
10. She Was In an Episode of Bones
There are some actors who spend their entire careers trying to get cast in big productions, but Madeleine has already accomplished that goal. Madeleine’s first TV appearance was in an episode of the show Bones. Even though she was only on the show once, it prove to be a great starting point for her and has allowed her to open doors to bigger opportunities.