Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “The Black Phone”

The supernatural horror film The Black Phone hit theaters last June 24, 2022. The film was directed by Scott Derrickson, who directed Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the horror film Exorcism of Emily Rose. It stars Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke. The film is an adaptation of the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. In the film, an abducted teenager (Thames) uses a mysterious telephone to communicate with the previous victims of his captor (Hawke). The Black Phone is a suspenseful and chilling horror film that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
With an excellent cast and a gripping plot, The Black Phone is a must-see for any horror fan. The Guardian published a review of the film saying, “it combines conventional horror themes – in this case a masked child murderer (fully and terrifyingly inhabited by Ethan Hawke) and a supernatural element – with a rewarding depth of dramatic detail. The backdrop, blue-collar Denver in the late 1970s, is evoked through nicotine and spilled Coors palette and the kind of parenting that is hands off apart from the occasional beatings.” If you enjoyed the thrill brought by the film The Black Phone, here are five more movies to watch that share similar creepiness and themes.
Sinister
The 2012 horror film Sinister, also directed by Scott Derrickson with a screenplay co-written with C. Robert Cargill and starring Ethan Hawke, tells the story of true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt, who moves into a new house with his family in an effort to find inspiration for his next book. However, Ellison’s plans are upended when he discovers a box of Super 8 film reels in the attic, which contain footage of grisly murders.
As Ellison delves deeper into the mysteries of the footage, he realizes that the killer is still at large and that his own family may be in danger. Sinister is a tense and suspenseful horror film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from beginning to end. The film also stars Juliet Rylance, Fred Thompson, James Ransone, Clare Foley, and Michael Hall D’Addario appear in supporting roles. The Hollywood Reporter reviewed the film and wrote, “The scares are effective throughout, helped a good deal by Christopher Young‘s glitchy electronic score.”
The Call
The Call is a 2020 South Korean thriller film directed by Lee Chung-hyun, starring Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo. Based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican film The Caller, The Call revolves around Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye) and Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates. Just like The Black Phone’s plot, it involves supernatural elements and a special connection through a phone line. The film was well-received by critics, with particular praise being given to the performances of the two leads, as well as the direction and cinematography.
The Call is an excellent example of a psychological thriller that will keep audiences guessing until the very end. Common Sense Media wrote a review praising certain elements of the film saying “This movie certainly requires some suspension of disbelief, but it still delivers thrills while providing unexpected twists and scares along the way.“ They also gave particular praise to Park Shin-Hye’s performance and wrote, “Park Shin-Hye continues to impress, and she again stuns with an incredibly emotive and tender performance, needing to cry often, scream, and also somehow get revenge.”
Prisoners
Prisoners is a 2013 American thriller film directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay written by Aaron Guzikowski. The film has an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano. The plot focuses on the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania and the subsequent search for the suspected abductor by the police. The film was a commercial success, grossing over $122 million worldwide, and received positive reviews from critics. Many praised the direction, performances, and writing, though some found the film to be too dark and depressing.
Prisoners was nominated for Best Cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards. In a review by Variety, they praised the film’s direction and script saying, “With each successive revelation, Guzikowski’s brilliant script satisfies the necessary machinations while always flowing effortlessly from his vivid, multi-dimensional characters. That delicate balance extends to Villeneuve’s direction, which maintains a vise-like grip on the viewer without ever resorting to cheap shock effects or compromising the integrity of the human drama.”
The Lovely Bones
Set in 1973, The Lovely Bones is a 2009 supernatural thriller drama film directed by Peter Jackson from a screenplay he co-wrote with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. It is based on Alice Sebold’s 2002 novel of the same name and stars Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Michael Imperioli, and Saoirse Ronan. The plot follows a girl who is murdered and watches over her family from purgatory. She is torn between seeking vengeance on her killer and allowing her family to heal. The Lovely Bones focuses on themes of grief, injustice, and family.
Empire reviewed the film and wrote, “With its heady teen protagonist and themes of murder intertwined with the fantastical, on paper this felt like Jackson returning to the intimate, small-scale milieu of Heavenly Creatures.” The Hollywood Reporter gave particular praise to Ronan’s performance saying, “Saoirse Ronan, so impressive in “Atonement,” plays Susie, and she’s terrific. She is the glue that holds the story together. Her piercing blue eyes and heartfelt anguish animate both heaven and earth.”
Creep
Creep is a 2014 American found footage psychological horror film directed by Patrick Brice, his directorial debut. The film stars Brice as a videographer who is assigned to record an eccentric client, played by Duplass. The movie shot as found footage and follows the videographer as he becomes increasingly unnerved by his client’s strange behavior. It released to positive reviews, with many praising the performances of Brice and Duplass and the film’s tense atmosphere.
The New York Times published a review of Creep and praised it for its creativity saying, “The tricks, of course, are in the unnerving visuals of hand-held hardware, and in the editing. Most of the tension rests on Mr. Duplass’s performance which doesn’t approach Mr. Keaton’s troubled renter in “Pacific Heights.” Nor Jessica Walter’s obsessed fan in “Play Misty for Me.” Still, the film is remarkable, considering its minimal means and surprising lack of bloodshed, given the genre.”