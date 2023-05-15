Jenna Fischer is the ultimate Hollywood sweetheart. She is best known for playing the charming receptionist Pam Beesly on NBC’s hit show The Office. Thanks to this iconic role and the adorable TV couple she was a part of (Pam and Jim), Fischer has become a household name worldwide.
From the moment she impressed viewers all across the world as the endearing Pam, she’s been working hard on making a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s done TV, film, and as of recently, podcasting. But there’s so much more to her than the legendary role of Pam. So here are nine facts you didn’t know about Jenna Fischer.
1. Jenna Fischer Is Real-Life Best Friends With the Office Co-star Angela Kinsey
Talk about friendship goals. Jenna Fischer has been longtime best friends with her The Office co-worker, Angela Kinsey (who played the uptight accountant Angela). They have been going strong for 20 years, and they’re a perfect example of friendship. Interestingly enough, many fans are surprised by this friendship, mostly because their onscreen characters are complete different. But no matter their chemistry on TV, they are very close in real life. As a matter of fact, Fischer is the godmother of Kinsey’s daughter.
2. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Host the Office Re-Watch Podcast Together
Since they’re besties in real life, it makes perfect sense they want to work together as much as possible too. That’s why Fischer and Kinsey decided to start a podcast together. And what better topic to bond over than The Office? They now co-host the podcast called Office Ladies, discuss each episode scene-by-scene, and share behind-the-scenes moments with the audience. It’s a must-watch for every The Office enthusiast.
3. She Has an Impressive Portfolio of TV Shows
Jenna Fischer is definitely more than her most memorable character Pam. She has an impressive portfolio of TV shows and sitcoms aside from The Office. From being a main cast member to playing recurrent characters, Fischer has appeared in several very popular shows. She appeared in Spin City, Miss Match, Strong Medicine, That 70’s Show, Six Feet Under, You, Me and the Apocalypse, Drunk History, etc.
4. She’s a Trained Theater Actress
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Jenna Fischer is that she’s not only a TV actress. Interestingly, she’s actually a trained theater actress. She returned to the theatre right after The Office, starring in the Off-Broadway play Reasons to Be Happy and joining Steve Martin‘s play Meteor Shower.
5. Jenna Fischer is a Published Book Author
Fischer is truly a multitalented celebrity. She published her first book in 2017, The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide. The book offers an honest insight into the world of a struggling woman on a path to becoming a professional actor. She also recently published a book with her bestie Angela Kinsey called The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There.
6. She Was a Receptionist in Real Life Before Becoming One in ‘The Office’
There’s an interesting similarity between Jenna Fischer and her onscreen character Pam. Just like Pam, Fischer was also a receptionist at one point while she was still struggling to become a professional actor. A bonus fact is that Jenna Fischer is actually an excellent typist who can type 85 wpm with 90% accuracy.
7. She Is Childhood Friends With Gilmore Girls’ Sean Gunn
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Jenna Fischer is that she’s real-life friends with Gilmore Girls actor Sean Gunn. They have been friends since they were children when they met during an acting workshop. The actor actually introduced her to his brother James Gunn, whom she later married and divorced.
8. Jenna Fischer Is Married With Kids
Jenna Fischer is currently happily married to screenwriter Lee Kirk. After separating from her previous husband in 2008, Fischer met Kirk, and they got married in 2010. The couple has two children. Interestingly enough, Fischer’s first pregnancy coincided with Pam’s second pregnancy in The Office season 8.
9. Jenna Fischer Was Nominated for Multiple SAG Awards and an Emmy
The talented Jenna Fischer was nominated for multiple awards throughout her career. For her role as the beloved receptionist Pam in The Office, she got nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Then, she won two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy. When The Office cast won an award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2006 Emmy Awards, it was Fischer who gave the acceptance speech. She said, “We love working together and being together; and as an ensemble… this group struggled for a long time as non-working actors, like 8, 12, 15, 20 years… so we’re always grateful and don’t take it for granted.” It clear Fischer appreciates all the success that has come with her fan-favorite role.
