Travis Barker’s Recovery Journey After Severe Burns

Known as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182, Travis Barker has written his name in gold in the music industry. Beyond Blink-182, the talented drummer has made waves through his collaborative efforts with hip-hop artists and other bands such as +44, Box Car Racer, Goldfinger, and Antemasque. Born in Fontana, California, the American performer changed the narrative in his niche and earned the title “punk’s first superstar drummer” from Rolling Stone. The tabloid also named him one of the 100 greatest drummers of all time. As such, news about Barker being in a plane crash in 2008 left a trail of heartbroken fans.

Travis Barker has always had a strong fear of airplanes and flying. Thus, when he got involved in a plane crash, he was sure his childhood fears of dying in one was finally becoming a reality. The American musician survived the crash but not without fighting for his life. After several weeks in the hospital and burn centers, Barker is back on his feet and even married a Kardashian in 2022.

Details of the Plane Crash Travis Barker was Involved in

Travis Barker on Instagram

It was a traumatizing accident that saw Travis Barker avoid flying for 13 years. On the fateful day, September 19, 2008, Barker and DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) performed at an event in Columbia, South Carolina through their collaborative project known as TRV$DJAM. Perry Farrell and Gavin DeGraw also joined them on the trip and it was fun while it lasted. The musicians traveled to the event on a private jet and the good company helped him forget about his childhood fear of planes.

On their way to Van Nuys, California, just before midnight, Barker heard a deafening band as the plane taxied down the runway before take-off. It was reported that air traffic controllers dictated sparks coming from the plane and the pilot confirmed that one of the tires had burst. While trying to stop the plane and abort the take-off, the plane rammed through the airport’s fence and entered the highway before crashing into an embankment. The plane burst into flames but Barker managed to escape with his body on fire. His clothes burned out, leaving him naked while holding his genitals with his hands.

Travis Barker and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein Were the Only Survivors of the Plane Crash

Travis and DJ AM on stage

Together with DJ AM, Travis Barker escaped the burning plane. DJ AM helped him put out the fire on his feet as the plane kept exploding. Though severely injured, the performers were the only ones who survived the crash. Passengers who died in the crash are Barker’s personal assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Che Still, and the two pilots. Unfortunately, DJ AM later died from an overdose in less than a year after the crash. Barker’s ex-wife, Moakler was invited to the trip but she declined the offer based on some unexplained bad feelings she had. She was supposed to occupy the seat Che Still took.

Travis Barker Spent Several Weeks in Hospitals

Travis Barker

When the rescue team arrived, Barker and DJ Am were taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia. They were both in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital where Barker received his first treatment. He eventually spent 11 weeks in different hospitals and burn centers. The treatments he got included 16 surgeries, a lot of skin grafts, and prolonged blood transfusions. Doctors considered amputating his foot because they couldn’t find enough skin on his body for grafts. On the road to recovery, Barker ditched his vegetarian lifestyle and began eating meat to help his healing process.

Emotional Healing and Impact of the Crash on Travis Barker’s Career

Travis Barker after the plane crash

While Travis Barker healed physically, emotional healing took a while. The pain he passed through during his treatments was so excruciating that he offered his friends a handsome amount of $1 million to end his life. Apparently, the crash put him through a trauma that haunted him and his post-traumatic stress disorder heightened his guilt about bringing Che Still on board the plane.

Travis Barker gradually recovered from the tragedy and made his return to the recording studio in November 2008. The comeback helped him bounce back fully. Playing his drums again was therapeutic as hinted in his first television interview since the crash. Barker also sued Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., the owners of the plane but the case was settled out of court in December 2009 without disclosing the agreement.

