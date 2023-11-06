6 Underrated Tom Hiddleston Performances You Don’t Know About

Since gaining international fame for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Hiddleston has been a mainstay in the acting industry. Born on 9 February 1981 in London, Hiddleston studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He started his career in student plays and moved on to television appearances. In 2006, he landed his first role in a film after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
In a career spanning over two decades, Hiddleston has appeared in various other films, television series, and stage productions. Although his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is his most well-known role, he has received recognition for his work in several other performances. This article examines some of his other performances throughout his career.
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Midnight in Paris is a fantasy comedy film written and directed by Woody Allen. The film is set in Paris and follows Gil Pender, a screenwriter who has to question his relationship with his materialistic fiancée as he travels back in time each night at midnight. Tom Hiddleston portrays legendary American novelist, F. Scott Fitzgerald whom Gil Pender encounters while time-traveling. Midnight in Paris was received positively by audiences and critics. The film won several awards including the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay.
I Saw the Light (2015)
Directed, written, and produced by Marc Abraham, I Saw the Light is a biographical drama film about the life of country music legend, Hank Williams. The film is based on the book Hank Williams: The Biography and explores Hank Williams’ rise to fame and his marriage to his first wife, Audrey Williams. Tom Hiddleston stars in the film as Hank Williams, with Elizabeth Olsen appearing alongside him as Audrey Williams. I Saw the Light received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences. The film was also heavily criticized by Hank Williams III, Williams’ grandson, who focused much of his criticism on the casting of Hiddleston as well as his performance
Crimson Peak (2015)
Crimson Peak is a gothic romance film set in early 20th-century England co-written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Portraying Sir Thomas Sharpe, an English baronet who travels to the United States seeking investors for his invention, Tom Hiddleston stars in the film alongside Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam, and Jim Beaver. Although the plot and characters of the film were criticized, it received a largely positive critical reception and received three Empire Award nominations and nine Saturn Award nominations. Crimson Peak has been described by some critics as one of Guillermo del Toro’s best films.
The Night Manager (2016-present)
The Night Manager is a British television series based on the 1993 espionage novel of the same name by John le Carre. The series was adapted by David Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. Tom Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier and the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. Pine is recruited by a task force to assist in bringing down an arms dealer. Hiddleston also serves as an executive producer on the series. The series has received extensive praise from critics, receiving 36 award nominations and 11 wins. For his performance in the series, Hiddleston has received a Golden Glove Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Film.
The Gathering Storm (2002)
The Gathering Storm is a television biographical film about the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill. The film gets its title from the first volume of Churchill’s six-volume history of the Second World War. A volume that covers his life in the years leading up to the war. The film was directed by Richard Loncraine and stars Albert Finney and Vanessa Redgrave. The Gathering Storm is notable for an early appearance by Tom Hiddleston, as it was released a year after the start of his career. He appears in the film as Randolph Churchill, Winston Churchill’s son.
Early Man (2018)
Early Man is an animated sports comedy film directed by Nick Park. The film follows a primitive tribe of valley dwellers. They have to defend their land from invaders in a football match. The film stars Tom Hiddleston alongside Eddie Redmayne, Maisie Williams, and Timothy Spall. It was received positively by critics. The film was also shortlisted as The Family Movie of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards. In spite of all of these, it performed very poorly at the box office.