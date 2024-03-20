Is Candace Cameron Bure Homophobic For Wanting To Focus On Traditional Marriages?

A firestorm opened when Candace Cameron Bure responded to a question on whether any same-sex couples would be featured as leads on the great American Family network. She simply said no, and further elaborate by saying, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told The Wall Street Journal Magazine. Social media went into an uproar deeming the former Full House star homophobic for excluding same-sex couples from their network. Even celebrities got in on the campaign. Jodie Sweetin, JoJo Siwa, Alyssa Milano, Patrick Starrr, and Holly Robinson Peete notably made their voices known.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Religious Viewpoints Have Been Respectful So Far
Bure responded and dismissed claims that she’s homophobic. The actress stated that she loves every “race, creed, sexuality, or political party”; however, the backlash regarding her comments remain intense. I want to be very clear before I continue further, I don’t know much about Candace Cameron Bure. I’ve never met the actress nor do I know someone who is good friends with her. I understand that Bure is a Christian and well…Christianity doesn’t exactly have a positive light on queerness. I’m not going to focus much on religion because it’s not my area of expertise. There are Christians who have no problem with same-sex couples, so I’m not going to generalize the community.
I’ve checked to see if their were any homophobic remarks made from Bure or any type of incident involving the actress and there isn’t any. Sure, Bure and Raven Symone got into a verbal spat on The View over a bakery refusing to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple. For me, I don’t think it’s right that a lesbian couple was refused service based on their sexuality. On the other hand, Bure made valid points that was respectful to the couple, but understanding to the owners religious beliefs.
Why Can’t Society Respect Opposing Views?
Perhaps the most interesting comment Bure made during that argument was, “Here’s the other thing that I really wish we could do as a society, as culture, as a country, is to respect that we have opposing views”. Bure is right. I don’t agree with everything she says. However, there’s never been a moment where it seems that she’s spewing hatred or hurtful comments that harm the queer community. People do have different values and cultures, and it’s not particularly fair to cast judgment on something you don’t agree with. Unfortunately, we live in a culture where people are canceled if their views don’t align with the general public. That’s pretty much what’s going on here.
If you pay attention to the words she said in The Wall Street Journal article, the reporter specifically asks whether the focus would be on same-sex couple leads. This is in vein of when Jordan Peele said he wouldn’t cast a White actor in the lead role. He immediately received backlash for his comment. Even though all of Jordan Peele’s films have featured white actors in supporting roles. How do we know that the Great American Family network won’t have a gay couple as a supporting character?
When Did It Become Wrong To Focus On Straight Marriages?
When did it become bad to focus on the marriage of straight couples? I didn’t see the backlash for Bros opting to have a mostly LGBTIA+ cast and crew. Or just any film that follows a gay lead or couple. Same thing with features that have a pre-dominant female cast. There’s nothing wrong movies focusing on a certain sex or gender. Audiences need to understand that EVERY movie and network has a specific theme.
The Syfy channel mostly focuses on C-level horror/sci-fi features. Lifetime channel highlights drama mostly centered around woman. MTV was a music centric channel before their focus mainly became about reality television. Every channel targets a certain demographic or audience, and The Great American Network does the same. Just because the focus is NOT on same-sex relationships, that isn’t stopping other channels or movies from doing so. Nor is Bure or anyone at the Great American Network trying to do so. The actress has strong religious beliefs and it’s understandable why many don’t particularly agree with her. However, the former Full House star is not homophobic for wanting to focus on straight marriages.