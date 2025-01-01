Tasha Smith: 6 Things You Didn’t Know

Whether she is working in front of the camera or behind it, Tasha Smith always oozes excellence in her undertakings. The multifaceted entertainer is an outstanding actress who doubles as a filmmaker. Smith has worked with Tyler Perry on several productions, including Why Did I Get Married? and its sequel Why Did I Get Married Too? alongside Janet Jackson. She rendered a memorable performance as Angela which inspired the production of Perry’s television series For Better or Worse based on the movies.
In addition to portraying characters to perfection, Tasha Smith loves to motivate and impact knowledge on emerging actors with her life story. Her mentorship has groomed many young performers, especially in the Black community. Since her 1993 acting debut on The Sinbad Show, Smith has maintained steady growth in her career, becoming a beacon of hope for those who come from humble beginnings to aim for the sky. Read on for revealing facts about the Why Did I Get Married? standout star.
1. Tasha Smith Has an Identical Twin
Tasha Smith was born on February 28, 1971, with a younger identical twin sister named Sidra Smith. The sisters grew up in Camden, New Jersey where they were born. Their childhood had occasional tough days but they made their way into successful careers in the entertainment industry. The Smith sisters have collaborated on a few projects, including a Tyler Perry sitcom where they switched places on set and the 1994 movie Twin Sitters. Though not famous like her twin, Sidra has made valuable contributions to the entertainment industry as a casting director, producer, and writer. Sidra is known for her behind-the-scene roles in Daredevil (2003), Free Angela and All Political Prisoners (2012), A Luv Tale: The Series (2021), and Time of Essence (2023). The twins have a younger sister named Che.
2. Tasha Smith Was Raised by a Single Mother
Monique Smith is Tasha Smith’s mother who had her children at a young age. Monique raised her children as a single mother with their father absent from the picture. Her efforts and resilience paid off as her daughters made something of themselves in their various career exploits. Monique’s daughters often praise and thank her for her sacrifices during their childhood.
3. Her Professional Acting Career Began on Television in 1993
While her film roles put her name on the map, Tasha Smith has also garnered career-defining credits on the small screen. After her television debut in 1993’s The Sinbad Show, Smith joined the main cast of Boston Common in 1996, appearing as Tasha King on the sitcom. Subsequently, she played one of the main characters on The Tom Show and made guest appearances on projects such as The Steve Harvey Show, The Parkers, Without a Trace, Nip/Tuck, and The Game. From 2009 to 2010, Smith appeared in a recurring role on Meet the Browns as Tanya Gould. She joined the main cast of Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse in 2011, reprising her career-defining role of Angela Williams from the Why Did I Get Married? films. Smith’s other notable television projects include Power, Empire, First Wives Club, and Survival of the Thickest.
4. She Made Her Directorial Debut in a 2015 Short Film
Since her directorial debut in the 2015 short film Boxed In, Tasha Smith has made major progress in her exploits as a director. Her career picked up pace in 2019 when she directed episodes of 9-1-1, Black Lightning, Tales, and Star. Smith’s other directorial credits include episodes of P-Valley, Big Sky, Our Kind of People, Black Mafia Family, Bel Air, and Mayor of Kingstown. She directed her first feature film in the 2017 biopic When Love Kills which was nominated for an NAACP Award.
5. Through The Tasha Smith Actors Workshop (TSAW), Tasha Smith Has Mentored Many Performers
Smith created TSAW to empower performers in the Black community. Through the actor’s workshop, she grooms people at different stages in their entertainment careers, focusing on the Black community. Her enthusiasm and optimism towards life fuel her mission to bring positive change in the entertainment industry.
6. Tasha Smith’s Marriage To Her Manager Keith Douglas Was Annuled
Tasha Smith married Keith Douglas in December 2010 but they separated in November 2014 with Smith requesting a restraining order against him. She accused him of having extramarital affairs and filed for a divorce which was finalized in March 2015. Later in the year, she reappeared before the court to contest the divorce, stating that Douglas concealed sensitive information from her before their marriage, including the fact that he had been in five marriages before they met. He also has numerous children from other women which she didn’t know about. In December 2015, Smith’s request to annul the marriage was granted based on Douglas’s shady lifestyle.
Follow Us