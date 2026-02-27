Here’s Why Quentin Tarantino Is Totally Wrong About Paul Dano

Quentin Tarantino excited movie buffs across the globe in 2025 when he unveiled his favorite movies of the 21st century. As well as being one of the most respected filmmakers working today, he has slowly become a coveted film critic. His top 20 picks were an eclectic assortment of all kinds of genres.
There Will Be Blood came in at #5, throwing a wealth of praise at his “friendly combatant” Paul Thomas Anderson. He also commended Daniel-Day Lewis‘ lead performance, stating that he brought an “old-style craftsmanship quality to the film.” However, he wasn’t so kind to Paul Dano. With the internet still teeming with speculation of a potential feud, let’s break down what was said – and more importantly – why Tarantino was flat-out wrong.
Does Quentin Tarantino Have Beef with Paul Dano?
When discussing cinema, Quentin Tarantino is extremely plain-spoken. Offering no half measures, his opinions can arrive with the same blunt force as one of the brutal kills in his movies. He never apologizes either; he typically breaks down exactly why it is he feels that way, which has sparked considerable controversy from time to time.
To many, his negative comments about Paul Dano being “weak sauce” and “the weakest f***ing actor in SAG” came across as unnecessary and mean-spirited. However, looking past the inflammatory language, Tarantino is serving up a specific critique of There Will Be Blood itself – one that, while provocative, deserves examination before dismissal. Although rumors have swirled about a potential feud, it could be that Tarantino believes Dano was miscast or simply overshadowed by Daniel Day-Lewis. However, he made no mention of Dano’s subsequent work or any improvement since There Will Be Blood. This suggests his critique may extend beyond that single performance to Dano’s abilities as an actor more broadly.
Paul Dano: Early Promise, Sustained Delivery
After his comments spread like wildfire, Quentin Tarantino proved to be the odd one out. Heaps of industry professionals stood up for Dano, not only praising his abilities as an actor, but his overall good-hearted nature. These are people who have worked with Dano, people who were inspired by his performances, and champions of his growth. But the strongest rebuttal doesn’t come from industry testimonials – it comes from Dano’s work itself.
From the very beginning of his acting journey, Dano demonstrated an ability to stand tall next to seasoned actors. Even in Little Miss Sunshine where he barely speaks a word, he commanded the screen with a delicate aura that is constantly on the verge of explosion. As his career has progressed, supporting roles have largely taken precedence over leading ones – but this speaks to his versatility rather than any limitation.
His characters consistently bring a dynamic that either balances films with awkward comedy or elevates them with eccentricity and unhinged energy. With that said, it is totally understandable how a large portion of Hollywood and beyond can’t get on board with Tarantino’s “weak sauce” comment. To many, Paul Dano is the complete opposite – top drawer sauce.
What the Critics Saw (That Tarantino Didn’t)
When it comes to critical reception, there’s a sustained pattern of recognition for Paul Dano. He may not be among actors who catapulted to fame from breakout roles, but his dedication to the craft has been showcased by consistency and eclecticism. Although a supporting character in There Will Be Blood, his intensity makes every scene feel like he’s the main event. The BAFTA awards recognised this, nominating him for Best Supporting Actor.
He has also showed a penchant for challenging himself, playing real-life figures in movies like Being Flynn and Dumb Money. Perhaps most impressive, with his immersive rendition as Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy, Dano masterfully embodied the musical genius through multiple stages of his life. He brought forth an uplifting and infectious energy in the scenes exploring the sheer creativity of Wilson, and a deeply nuanced vulnerability in the sequences depicting his mental torment and battles with paranoia and sensorial hauntings. Dano landed multiple awards nominations for his powerful performance, including a Golden Globe nomination, a Gotham Awards nomination, and a nod from the Critics Choice Awards.
What has become clear in the aftermath of Tarantino’s comments is that Dano’s peers see him as a man who is just getting started. Actors like Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, and Alec Baldwin have showered him with adulation, while Dano’s The Batman director Matt Reeves has also held a torch for his body of work. While Tarantino’s words may have been hurtful, they don’t hold enough water to be damaging to an actor who is clearly so highly thought of.
