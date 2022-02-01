Our Kind of People Season Finale: “Two Proposals But One Guy”

After 12 drama-filled episodes, Season 1 of Our Kind of People finally came to an end this week and the ending shocked us all. Teddy was backed into a corner and forced to come to terms with all of his dirty secrets. Angela is officially the most sought-after woman on TV as she was proposed to by two handsome men, but before we get into who she choose let’s take a look at what went down on this episode.
A Teenaged Love Affair Gone Wrong
Unfortunately, Angela isn’t the only one stuck in a love triangle. On Our Kind of People Season 1, Episode 12 the messy situation brewing between Lauren, Taylor, and Nikki finally comes to a head. With summer almost over and boarding school on the horizon, Taylor finally breaks up with Nikki, making her believe that she was just a summer fling. Nikki is distraught and she reveals to her parents that Taylor was her first love. After Lauren accuses Sloane (Quincy’s girlfriend) of stealing things out of her room, Miss Jackie removes Sloane from the house which means she’s not going to be able to see Quincy that much. In retaliation, Sloane reveals Taylor and Lauren’s love affair within earshot of Nikki. Tyrique brings Angela to a special place. A plot of beautiful land where he plans on building a home. The only thing it’s missing is her. Tyrique pops the big question and asks her to stay in Oak Bluffs. Angela reveals her love for him, but ask for a little time to answer his question.
The Case of the “Mysterious Gun”
Everything goes down at the Grand Illumination Ball on this episode. We finally learn where the gun that Patricia was given to use against Teddy came from. Angela drops a bomb when she presents the gun to Teddy at the beginning of the formal. The entire family backs him into a corner and he’s forced to tell the truth. It turns out that all those years ago, Teddy chose Eve and he had planned to run away with her. When his brother Louis found out about his affair and his bad business dealings he beat Eve to the punch and confronted his brother before he could run off with Eve. Rose was close behind, armed with a gun to confront Teddy about his affair with Eve. Teddy and Louis argued about him undervaluing the Edgartown homes, which he had allowed to turn into crack houses. Rose shows up and she knows that Teddy was planning to leave her for Eve. Rose shoots the gun, but the bullet hits Louis instead of Teddy. Teddy covered up Louis murder to protect his wife. After accidentally killing Louis, Rose was never the same. Leah stands up to Teddy and tells him that he has to leave the house. She believes that the kids are picking up unfavorable habits from the behavior they have seen Teddy exhibit.
Who Screwed Over Mama Eve?
After Teddy confesses, he claims that he never set Eve up. So who did? Olivia was the culprit. When Angela confronts Olivia, she reveals the truth without a ounce of regret. Olivia is just as devious as Teddy, but what moved her to do such a thing to Eve? We found out a few episodes ago, that Eve ruined Olivia’s one and only chance to run a successful business. In retaliation, Olivia ruined the business that Eve poured her life into it. It was an eye for an eye. Rather than get some type of retribution, Angela uses that information to coerce Olivia into investing in Eve’s Crown and secure her spot in the Graceties. Angela promises Olivia that she’s going to help her build bring into the fruition Eve’s dream.
Two Proposals But One Guy
Whether Angela realizes it or not, she was definitely sending mixed signals to Nate. One minute she was laughing and reminiscing with Nate and the next she was wrapped in Tyrique’s arm. Angela gently turns down Nate’s proposes and finally says yes to Tyrique!
The Sisters Are Reunited
Leah decides to hand Franklin Holdings over to Raymond. Wow! Can you imagine how Teddy’s going to feel once he finds out? Leah decides that she’s going to use her expertise to help Angela and turn Eve’s Crown into a big company. Everything is coming full circle. To celebrate Raymond and Leah decide to have some naughty time. When Raymond leaves out the office, Leah turns to face the window. What looks like a male figure appears out of nowhere and shoots her in the stomach through the glass.