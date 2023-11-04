Is John Wick in The Continental? What You Need to Know About the Peacock TV Show

Keanu Reeves, the face of John Wick in the action movie franchise, has made waves over the last few years for his excellent portrayal of the mysterious gunman from the espionage underworld. The movies follow a retired hitman taking on the criminal underworld in a series of brutal rivalries one after the other. The film series caught everyone’s attention with its non-stop action and spellbinding martial arts. For a franchise that began with John Wick seeking revenge for the death of his dog, the heights of action and gore the film series would take were unexpected but certainly welcomed.
In the John Wick universe, there’s a special hotel called “The Continental” which serves as a safe zone for criminals, where no “business” is allowed. In charge of the hotel is a man named Winston. As the movies went on, curiosity around the hotel persisted with fans asking questions about its origins and Winston’s rise to power. Thankfully, the John Wick spin-off, The Continental, answers all these questions and more. Here’s what you need to know.
How Is The Continental Related to the John Wick Franchise?
The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick film series. It delves into the origins of the Continental Hotel, a central location in the movies where assassins can find sanctuary. While the films focus on Keanu Reeves‘ character and his quests, this TV series provides a deeper look at the hotel’s history and its key players, like a young Winston, before John Wick’s time.
Is Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in the Prequel Series?
No, John Wick is not in The Continental TV show. While the show grows within the backdrop of the same universe, it takes us back to times before John was even around. The show is set in the 1970s and reveals the history of the hotel by following the young Winston’s (played by Colin Woodell) journey. Given this time frame, it’s before John Wick’s era as an assassin.
While there were initial talks about potential Keanu Reeves cameos, the series primarily takes viewers to a time before John’s adventures. John Wick is an iconic character in the universe but this show explores the peculiarities beyond him. While there are no confirmations yet, the showrunners might decide to later add Reeves (or his character) to the mix.
What Is The Continental About?
As mentioned earlier, The Continental is a prequel series of the John Wick franchise. It tells the backstory of the hotel we see in the John Wick movies. Set in the 1970s in New York during a sanitation strike, resulting in the city overflowing with trash, it focuses on a young man named Winston who would later run in the hotel in the movie series. The series shows how Winston rose to power and how The Continental became a safe haven where assassins and criminals couldn’t hurt each other. The show is all about the origins of this unique hotel and the world of crime around it. As the plot unfolds, we watch Winston navigate the perilous underworld of the city. He grapples with his past and establishes the foundation for the iconic hotel where he’ll later rule.
Who Is in the Cast of The Continental?
While Keanu Reeves did not appear in the series, The Continental has a diverse cast ensemble. Woodell plays the young Winston Scott. Ayomide Adegun portrays a young Charon, originally brought to life by Lance Reddick. Other names include Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie, the legendary Mel Gibson as Cormac, as well as Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate in key roles.
How Many Episodes Are There in The Continental Season 1?
The Continental season 1 has three episodes. Each episode is quite substantial and runs for 90 minutes. The episodes aired from September 22, 2023, to October 26, 2023.
Will The Continental Have a Season 2?
There hasn’t been an official announcement regarding The Continental season 2. The series is initially presented as a three-part event. While there’s significant interest around it, thanks to the John Wick franchise‘s popularity, the decision for a follow-up season would likely depend on the show’s reception and viewership numbers — which has been great so far with 7.3 ratings on IMDB and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Where Can I Watch The Continental?
The Continental is available for audiences on the Peacock streaming service. It premiered on on September 22, 2023. For those outside of the US, the series will be available on Prime Video. So as long as you have Peacock or Prime Video, you’re in for a treat with this deep dive into the John Wick universe.