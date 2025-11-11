There’s A Proposal To Build 1,000 Ft Walls Around An Excavated Central Park

Designers Yitan Sun and Jianshi Wu want to make New York’s Central Park available to more people by digging down to the bedrock of the park. The idea is to create a 1000-feet tall, 100-feet deep mega structure that provides a total floor area of 7 square miles, which is about 80 times greater than the Empire State Building.
“The ambition is to reverse the traditional relationship between landscape and architecture, in a way that every occupiable space has direct connection to the nature,” – say the authors of the proposal that was awarded first place in eVolo’s annual skyscraper competition.
“With its highly reflective glass cover on all sides, the landscape inside the new park can reach beyond physical boundaries, creating an illusion of infinity. In the heart of New York City, a New Horizon is born.”
“Central Park, a 1.3 sq. mile urban park, [gives] New Yorkers a chance to escape the busy urban life. However, only a fraction of them can enjoy [it]”
To make it available to more people, designers want to dig down to reveal the bedrock beneath Central Park
The 1000-ft tall, 100-ft deep mega structure [would provide] a total floor area of 7 sq. miles, which is ~ 80 times greater than the Empire State Building
Its highly reflective glass on all sides would create an illusion of infinity – giving birth to a New Horizon
Follow Us