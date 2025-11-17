50 Uplifting Photos That Prove We Don’t Deserve Animals (New Pics)

If you don’t have a pet in your life, then all of the cute pics of animals online may fool you into thinking that animals are just that – cute little ornaments that you have to feed. Pets are so much more than that, however, and any pet owner will tell you that they can be full of love and friendship. We searched various online communities high and low to bring you some of the most wholesome pics of animals that we’ve ever seen.

Scientifically, there are a few different concepts governing how we form relationships with the animals we love. One is their level of domestication – the more domesticated an animal is, the likelier it is to be able to form affectionate social relationships with humans. Another is anthropomorphism – our predilection for assigning human motivations and ideas to uniquely animal behaviors.

#1 Came Home To My Roommate’s Dog Protecting My Kitten From The Loud Thunder And Lightning Outside

Image source: YungDemon

#2 They’re Waiting In Line

Image source: natemook

#3 This Is Luna. She’s Not Usually Allowed On The Couch, But There Are Bigger Problems In The World, So She’ll Be Right Here If You Need Her

Image source: WeRateDogs

#4 I Feel Like It Was Saying “You First”

Image source: ColleenLindsay

#5 Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased, And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

Image source: PM_ME_IRONIC_

#6 A Cat Misses His Sister. He Sits Like This Every Day For Half An Hour. Animals Are Similar To Humans

Image source: Jaxteller91

#7 A Family Meowed On My Door And I Adopted Them

Image source: ericadias

#8 The Little Thing Might Just Float Away

Image source: dog_rates

#9 She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

Image source: twerking4teemo

#10 Orangutan Jungle School

Image source: yashar

#11 Nothing Like The Soothing Feel Of A Wonderful Furry Baby

Image source: John_Gilimour

#12 We Don’t Have Kids So My Wife And I Take Our Dog Around To Look At The Lights. He Loves It

Image source: pacmaneatsfruit

#13 My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep

Image source: anonymuscles

#14 I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

Image source: Leekun95

#15 I’m Currently In The Early Stages Of Labor And I Think They All Know It

Image source: highly_uncertain

#16 A Real Gentle Giant

Image source: JackCooper92

#17 My Husband Comforting Our Kitten At The Vet

Image source: christycann

#18 How My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend

Image source: Connect-Internal-867

#19 This Is Truffles. She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

Image source: PhoneJazz

#20 I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

Image source: purpleelephantdance

#21 Murphy, The Bald Eagle That Was Trying To Hatch A Rock, Has Been Given A Chick To Raise. Here He Is Feeding It

Image source: slimenite

#22 After Almost 1.5 Years Of Training, I Entered My 6-Year-Old Rescue Bully In His First Agility Competition. He Was The Only Pitbull-Type Dog There

Image source: religiouscabbage

#23 Our Dog Has Hardly Left My Wife’s Side Since Baby Arrived. He’s A Proud Older Brother

Image source: TheBaconmaker

#24 Our Newest Rescue. She’s Afraid Of Men So My Husband Put A Blanket Down For Her To Choose When To Approach. She Laid By Him And Used His Head For A Pillow

Image source: JoDoc77

#25 I Hope This Picture Will Brighten Your Day A Bit

Image source: AbeLincolnIsInACent

#26 I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Sweet Support Dog Who Gives Comfort To Children At The Dentist, Priceless

Image source: reddit.com

#28 I Often Substitute Teach At A Small Farm Town Nearby. Here’s The Agriculture Class’s Current “Project”

She was born premature, close to 2 lbs when most are born closer to 10 lbs.

Image source: Tayabida

#29 The Gang

Image source: throwaway27140

#30 When You Tell Her A Story That She Doesn’t Understand, But She Loves You Anyway

Image source: 10Dante4

#31 Now That’s A Great Place To Be

Image source: brolbo

#32 Proton Celebrated Her Sweet Sixteen Today

Image source: nuclear85

#33 Went To The Beach Feeling Bad About Having To Hang Alone, This Cutie Decided To Join Me Out Of Nowhere And Helped Me Feel Much Better

Image source: nakedcrusaydur

#34 Precious Golden Retriever Allows Lost Koala Joey To Snuggle With Her

A lost koala Joey has been found snuggled onto the back of a family’s golden retriever. The Joey is believed to have been lost and found it way onto the family’s back porch and used the golden for warmth.
The golden is believed to have allowed Joey to spend the entire night on her back before the family found her like this the following morning.

Image source: Getafix84

#35 Someone At The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe In Louisville, KY Filling Out The Paperwork To Take This Kitty Home

Image source: mac_is_crack

#36 My Brother Is In Another State Right Now Due To His Job. His Wife Decided To Set Up A Skype Date For Him And His Dog

Image source: Rissix

#37 Love Comes In All Different Shapes And Sizes

Image source: MoonMan420

#38 My Cat Is A Very Proud Mom

Image source: _Olive_Oils_

#39 He Likes To Monch. It’s Gonna Be A Loooooong Car Ride

Image source: Freeman Farm Miniature Cows

#40 My Wife’s Grandma Passed In Her Room Yesterday With All Of Us Around. My Dog Always Protected Her While She Was Lonely. He’s Been Looking For His Friend All Day

Image source: scorpion3510

#41 I Met This Adorable Guy Today. Cuteness Overload

Image source: Branndish

#42 One Of The Most Unique Friendships We’ve Ever Seen

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Flat Tire

Image source: MoonieNine

#44 One Of The Kittens In Our Neonate Center At Work Decided To Show Off The Beans

Image source: MegaNymphia

#45 Little Bear

Image source: willdawsonz

#46 My Mother Insisted We Put A Bindi On My Bird To Celebrate Diwali

Image source: maipaksana

#47 My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street

Image source: Nabo92

#48 My Wife Is Three Weeks Away From Her Due Date And Our Cats Love Snuggling Her Belly

Image source: PlaymakerJavi

#49 This Is My Boyfriend’s Office, He Works From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

Image source: hikingfortheviews

#50 Couldn’t Figure Out Why My Music Kept Pausing

Image source: drewtheblueduck

#51 My Girlfriend Put A Bird Feeder On Our Deck. This Bastard Ate Himself To Sleep

