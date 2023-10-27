Love Island UK Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now?

It is not just one of the United Kingdom’s most popular TV shows, Love Island is also one of the most popular dating game shows all over the world. Love Island involves a group of male and female contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa, the islanders engage in a series of tasks with their partners. The winner of the show walks away with £50,000 in the final week after the public votes for which couple they want to win the series. The TV show has garnered a lot of success with over 20 versions of it having been produced so far worldwide.
The fifth season of Love Island which began airing on ITV2 ran from 3 June 2019 and concluded on 29 July 2019. The series featured over 30 islanders looking for love in a lavish Spanish villa. Season five of the show has often been considered the best season of the show. The series was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who received 48.82% of the final vote. Let’s take a look at where some of the cast are now.
Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury
They are probably the most famous couple out of any Love Island season and famous people from the 5th season. Tommy Fury is a professional boxer and younger half-brother of world champion Tyson Fury. Tommy who arrived on day one and Molly-Mae on day 4 remained inseparable after matching up on Day 5. However, despite being the only couple who were actually in a relationship, Molly-Mae and Tommy came second in the competition. In 2021, Molly was appointed the creative director for PrettyLittleThing but recently stepped down. Tommy and Molly are currently engaged. The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2023.
Greg O’Shea
Greg’s time on the fifth season of Love Island wasn’t long, having appeared on the show on the 44th day which was two weeks before the final. He entered the villa alongside India and Harley Brash. He quickly swept Amber off her feet and went on to win the show. However, the couple split shortly after leaving the show. Greg reportedly dumped Amber over a text. Since his time on the show, he completed his law degree and took part in the Olympics. In November 2022, Greg joined Virgin Media Television as a presenter on The 6 O’Clock Show.
India Reynolds
Similar to Greg, India entered the villa on Day 44 of the fifth season of Love Island. However, she managed to earn third place with Ovie Soko. The couple broke up four months after appearing on Love Island. In more recent news, India is a fashion designer who has her own brand, RevrCollective. She also has her own lingerie line with Pour Moi. India also hosts a podcast called Kids, Cocktails, and Carnage alongside her friend Megan.
Maura Higgins
Higgins appeared on the show on the tenth day of the show and it didn’t take long for her to cause a stir when she tried to couple up with Tommy. However, she got told off by Tommy, and after Curtis Pritchard left Amy, she coupled up with Curtis. They took the fourth position on the show. The two broke up seven months after the show ended.
After the show, she made appearances on other TV shows including Dancing on Ice in 2020, Glow Up Ireland in 2021, and Cooking with the Stars in 2022. Although Maura came fourth in the competition she’s become one of the most successful contestants. Maura also works as a professional model, in 2021 she signed a contract with the modelling agency, Elite World Group. She also has a huge social media followership with over 3 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million on TikTok.
Ovie Soko
Professional basketballer Ovie Soko is regarded by many as one of the hottest mains to appear on the reality TV show. Soko entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and instantly coupled up with Anna. However, after returning to the main villa, Anna reunited with Jordan. Ovie then recoupled with India and went on to earn third in the competition. Ovie and India split shortly after the show. Following his appearance on Love Island, Ovie continued his athletic career by signing with the Le Mans Sarthe club in 2020 and the London Lions for the British BBL in July 2022. However, in February 2023, The London Lions announced that Team Captain Ovie Soko would be leaving the Club
Amber Gill
Amber Gill arrived at the villa on the first day and ended up winning the show. Although her time on Love Island was a rocky one. Two weeks before the final, Greg arrived and they managed to win the show together. Although she and Greg called it quits shortly after departing the show, Amber has appeared on other British shows such as Celebrity Mastermind, and in 2022, she appeared on the survival series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She quit the show after just two days. In July 2022, Amber published her first novel, a romance story entitled Until I Met You which she wrote based on personal experience. She has also since revealed that she is gay and rewatching clips from the show affirms that she had been gay for a long time, she had just not fully accepted it then.
Curtis Pritchard
Curtis was featured on the show from day one and had a rocky time. He was coupled up with Amy but left her to be with Maura. The two made it to the finish line ending in fourth place. However, after splitting from Maura in 2020, Curtis Pritchard appeared on The Greatest Dancer in 2020. He also made his acting debut in the soap opera, Hollyoaks.