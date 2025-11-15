Hey Pandas, Draw Whatever Scares You, And Turn It Into Something You Like (Closed)

Draw whatever scares you, and turn it into something you like!
#1 I’m Horrifically Afraid Of Needles, So I Added A Cork To Make It Not Pokey… Still Kind Of Scary Though
#2 You Can Call Me A Baby, But Im Still Scared Of The Dark Here We Have Angel (White) And Bree (Black) (Ps, No Im Not Trying To Be Rasist ;w;)
#3 Bad Picture And Drawing, But I’m Scared Of Heights So I Drew A Trampoline At The Bottom
#4 I Used To Be Scared Of Spiders, Now, Let’s Say, I Am Not Checking This Fear Anymore. Here’s One That I Would Adopt
#5 1)yes I Am Scared Of People 2) The Second Thing Is Food 3) No I’m Not Meaning Cannibalism 4) I Am Really Bad At Drawing
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us