15 Times Olivia Wilde Amazed Us With Her Directing Skills

Olivia Wilde, once primarily known for her acting, has made significant strides behind the camera, creating waves in the film industry with her directing skills. From her debut feature film to her latest projects, Wilde’s directorial vision has been met with critical acclaim and audience admiration. Let’s delve into specific instances where Olivia Wilde’s directing prowess was undeniably impressive.
Booksmart Sets the Bar High
Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart (2019), was a breath of fresh air in the coming-of-age comedy genre. The film received tremendous praise for its witty script and relatable characters.
Booksmart is about two overachievers who realize they’ve missed out on fun. They embark on a wild night that teaches them about themselves and their friendship, perfectly capturing the essence of high school angst with a modern twist. Olivia’s hands-on direction is evident in how she approached filming key scenes, contributing to the film reaching critical acclaim.
Growth Witnessed in Dont Worry Darling
In Don’t Worry Darling (2022), Olivia Wilde showcased her growth as a director through a visually stunning 1950s-inspired psychological thriller. Her work was not only about creating an aesthetic but also weaving a narrative that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Harry Styles enjoyed making the film with Wilde, which speaks volumes about her ability to create an enjoyable environment on set conducive to artistic freedom.
Conveying Messages in Wake Up
The short film format presents unique challenges, but Wilde’s Wake Up proved her capability to convey powerful messages succinctly. Starring Margaret Qualley, the film explores our society’s dependency on electronic devices and its impact on human connections. Olivia expressed,
It was such a thrill to collaborate with Margaret Qualley… to tell this story about what it means to be human, showcasing her ability to address profound themes within a limited timeframe.
Creative Vision in Music Videos
Wilde’s creative vision extends beyond films as she has also directed music videos that capture the essence of the songs while telling a story visually. Her approach to these short-form narratives demonstrates her versatility as a director and her ability to adapt her style to different mediums and genres.
Cinematographic Choices in Booksmart
The unique cinematographic choices in Booksmart are a testament to Wilde’s direction. She utilized an extended Steadicam shot in one take to express emotional aspects of a character cinematically, exemplifying her innovative storytelling techniques and attention to visual storytelling.
Collaborative Approach With Actors
Collaborations with actors are at the heart of Olivia Wilde’s directing style. She creates environments where actors feel trusted and supported, allowing them to deliver authentic performances. One actor commented,
Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times… Being able to trust your director is a gift, which highlights the positive impact of Wilde’s collaborative nature on set.
Tackling Complex Themes With Boldness
In both ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, Olivia has displayed her thematic boldness by tackling complex themes head-on. From exploring authentic female friendships to delving into psychological thrills, she does not shy away from controversial or challenging subjects, making her work stand out in its fearlessness and relevance.
Promoting Inclusion and Diversity
A strong advocate for inclusion and diversity, Olivia has been vocal about gender parity in the film industry and has put this ethos into practice through her casting and crew selections. She believes that diverse perspectives enrich storytelling and create more nuanced films.
Film Festival Accolades Showcase Talent
Oscar buzz often starts at film festivals, and Olivia’s work has not gone unnoticed in these arenas. Her films have garnered attention at events like Sundance, indicating that her talents are being recognized by peers and critics alike.
Innovative Storytelling Engages Audiences
Olivias innovative storytelling techniques are evident throughout her work, from ‘Booksmart’ to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. She crafts narratives that resonate with audiences by pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to tell stories.
