Erin Angle: Who Is Jon Bernthal’s Wife?

Erin Angle’s family connections continue to drag her into the spotlight as much as she strives to avoid it. She desires privacy and has kept her personal life off the media to a large extent. But then, her marriage to The Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal means she could only aim for a balance between having a normal life and the realities of her partner’s profession. While Angle’s preference for privacy has kept her from seeking personal recognition, it hasn’t discouraged those who admire her husband’s works from prying into her space.
Erin Angle’s husband has been a part of the movie industry since the early 2000s, but he got his breakthrough in the 2010s with his portrayal of Shane Walsh in AMC’s The Walking Dead. The post-apocalyptic horror drama series paved the way for him to star in other renowned series and movies like The Punisher, The Bear, The Wolf of War Street, Wind River, Widows, and many more. Movies like The Unforgivable, wherein he played the love interest of Sandra Bullock’s character, fuel curiosity about his partner in real life, with many of his fans wondering who’s Erin Angle.
Erin Angle Is An American Woman From Pennsylvania
Unlike her husband, who was born into a Jewish family in Washington, D.C., and raised in Cabin John, Maryland, Erin Angle is from Pennsylvania, where she lived most of her life. Before marrying famous actor Jon Bernthal, Angle understood what it meant to be related to a famous person. She has family ties to the renowned Angle name in wrestling. Erin is the niece of former professional wrestler and Olympic champion Kurt Angle. Based on that, it can be established that she’s an American of Baltic, German, Italian, Irish, and English descent, at least from one side of her family.
Erin Angle’s husband was born into a prosperous family. His father was a successful corporate lawyer, while his mother cared for foster kids. But he grew up a mischief-maker, which followed him into adulthood and nearly ruined his life. The same can’t be said about Erin, who attended Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. She was a diligent and levelheaded student committed to her studies. One of the five children born to Cindy Abbondanza and Mark Angel, Erin came from a decent, loving home and had a modest upbringing. She has three sisters (Cassidy, Jackie, and Lea) and a brother named after their father.
The younger Mark was a fine college wrestler inducted into the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Kurt Angle told Steel City Con in December 2023 that the family’s knack for wrestling began with Erin’s father. The Olympic champ divulged that Mark was a troublesome kid nudged into wrestling to manage his aggression. “…The wrestling coach got him to join the wrestling team, and he kind of was the guy who we looked up to in our family. So we all followed him… and we ended up starting wrestling when we were younger kids,” Kurt narrated.
Jon Bernthal’s Wife Is A Trauma Nurse
After completing her high school education in 1994, Erin Angle proceeded to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she studied nursing, bagging a Bachelor of Science degree in 1998. Her career journey began the following year as a registered nurse at Georgetown University Medical Center, where she worked for two years. She joined the Massachusetts General Hospital in 2001 and then the Beth Israel Medical Center in 2002. Erin moved on again the following year to work at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
She also spent a year each at the USC University Hospital and Stanford University Medical Center before she became a trauma nurse. Erin Angle returned to school in 2006 and obtained a Master of Science in Anesthesiology from the University of Southern California. With that, she became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.
Erin Angle Wedded Jon Bernthal In 2010 And They Have Three Kids
Erin Angle and Jon Bernthal met in 2000 at a local bar in Washington, D.C. The actor had just returned from Russia, where he was a member of the Moscow Art Theatre, and his friend organized a welcome-home party for him at the bar. Recalling the first time they met, Bernthal told Men’s Health he was immediately attracted to Angle. “…When I actually saw Erin, it was literally like angels were singing,” he said, “I had never seen anyone so beautiful,” added the actor. They dated for years before Bernthal committed to getting married in 2009. This was after he knocked out a drunk man at Venice Beach, nearly killing him.
Faced with the possibility of jail time, the actor prayed for the drunk man to wake up, promising he’d get married and become a better man. “I prayed to whatever is above that if he woke up, I’d change things, get married, have kids, and stop with the anger,” he told Esquire. Bernthal kept his promise. He exchanged marital vows with Erin Angle in Potomac, Maryland, in September 2010. Their marriage is blessed with three children: two sons and a daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, Henry Bernthal, in August 2011 and then Billy Bernthal in February 2013. Two years later, they had their daughter, Adeline Bernthal. The kids have at least three canine siblings, making up a beautiful family that resides in Ojai, California.
