How Jennifer Stone Went From Disney Star To American Nurse

Jennifer Stone is a former American actress who found a different path in the medical field. Stone spent her childhood as an actress, appearing in films and TV shows such as Secondhand Lions (2003), Line of Fire (2004), and Without a Trace (2005). She gained widespread fame after joining the Wizards of Waverly Place cast as Harper Finkle. Stone played the role for five years while working on expanding her acting career.
However, being diagnosed with a severe health condition inspired her career switch from Disney star to the emergency room. She is now focused on her new career, giving acting a break. As such, when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered in 2024, fans of the original Disney teen sitcom couldn’t help but notice her absence on the cast list. This article explores the career journey of the former Disney star.
Jennifer Stone’s Background Details and Education
Jennifer Stone was born in Tarrant County, Texas, on February 12, 1993. The identity of her parents is not public knowledge but Stone hails from a white American background. Growing up in the suburbs, Stone fell in love with acting but she completed her education up to college level. After high school, she studied at Glendale Community College and graduated with an Associate of Science in Nursing diploma.
While juggling acting, Stone earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Azusa Pacific University. Though she has fully transitioned to nursing, acting was her first love in her formative years. Stone would still be acting if she didn’t have a strong reason to take a break from the arts.
She Began Acting as a Child Performer
Jennifer Stone thrived as an actress before answering the call to save lives in the emergency room. Stone discovered her knack for the performing arts early and joined the theater at six. She loved to spend time on stage as a child, earning several roles in musicals and stage productions. She also appeared in local Texas commercials in her budding days.
Her first film role came in 2003’s Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over where she played an extra. She later appeared as Martha in Secondhand Lions the same year, earning a Young Artist Awards nomination for Best Performance in a Feature Film for the role. Between 2004 and 2005, she debuted on the small screen with guest appearances on Line of Fire, House, and Without a Trace. Stone earned another Young Artist Award nomination for her performance on House.
Stone booked her most notable role as Harper (best friend to Selena Gomez‘s Alex Russo) on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007 and spent the next five years on the show. She followed it up with appearances in the 2009 TV film Dadnapped as Debbie. Her other notable television appearances include Generator Rex, Pair of Kings, Deadtime Stories, and Body of Proof. Stone took a break from acting to further her education and briefly returned to write and star in the 2019 film The In-Between which won several awards.
Why Jennifer Stone Left Acting to Become a Nurse
In March 2013, the former Disney star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The diagnosis changed her mind about the career she wanted to pursue. To understand her health condition better, Jennifer Stone paused her acting career to acquire a nursing degree. After graduating in December 2019, Stone joined the front lines during the COVID pandemic to help people like her.
In an interview with People, Stone shared how challenging her job as an ER nurse has been. She has witnessed many deaths but there are good days too. The former child star has often brought huge smiles to patients who recognize her acting exploits. Jennifer Stone works in Los Angeles as a nurse and has appeared as a spokesperson for Medtronic during a campaign for their insulin pen product in 2022.
Will Jennifer Stone Appear On Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered on October 29, 2024, as the spin-off and sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place. Like the original series, the spin-off features young upcoming stars, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Taylor Cora. David Henrie (Justin Russo), Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), Jake T. Austin (Max Russo), and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) also reprise their roles from Wizards of Waverly Place.
However, Jennifer Stone is yet to be confirmed as a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place cast member. No plans seem to be in place for her possible appearance as Harper Finkle on the spin-off series as Stone is focused on her job as a nurse. Besides, the new show revolves around new child stars while Stone’s Harper is mainly relevant as Alex Russo’s best friend.
