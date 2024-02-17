When someone becomes famous, their family members often become celebrities by proxy to a certain extent. Take for example Ozzy Osbourne, whose wife and children have also gained fame due to his music career and reality TV show. However, some celebrities choose to keep their families out of the spotlight and away from their creative and public endeavors. This decision can sometimes create even more allure around the celebrity, leaving fans curious about the mysterious aspects of their personal lives and relationships.
In the case of David Bromstad, not a massive amount is known about his family, however, his social media has offered glimpses. Bromstad in a world-renowned interior designer who rose to fame on HGTV’s network, hosting shows like Color Splash and My Lottery Dream Home. For the most part, he keeps his personal life rather private. However, it is clear that he is part of a tight-knit, loving family, starting from the helm of his parents Diane Marlys and Richard Harold Bromstad.
Who Are David Bromstad’s Parents?
Diane Marlys and Richard Harold Bromstad brought their son David into the world on August 17, 1973. Diane is of Swedish and German descent, and Richard is of Norwegian descent. Alongside their other children, the couple raised their son in Cokato, Minnesota. From here, David grew up to be one of the world’s finest interior design talents, leading to a successful career as a television host for HGTV. It is unknown what David Bromstad’s parents do for a living, however, he has stated many times that he grew up amongst many creative people in his family. This paved the way for his future success.
David Bromstad first gained fame by winning the first season of HGTV’s Design Star, a competition show where designers showcase their skills in home decor. Following his victory, Bromstad went on to host his own series, Color Splash with David Bromstad, which enjoyed several successful seasons on HGTV. He has made appearances on multiple design and home improvement programs, including My Lottery Dream Home and HGTV Design Star All-Stars. Beyond his television endeavors, Bromstad has collaborated with brands like Grandin Road and Naturalizer to design products and has even launched his own line of furniture. From the many pictures of Bromstad and his parents online, it is clear that they have a loving bond, and that they are extremely proud of him.
How Many Kids Do the Couple Have?
David Bromstad’s parents, Diane Marlys and Richard Harold Bromstad, birthed four children throughout their marriage. David is the youngest of the four. He has two older sisters named Dynelle Renee and Dyonne Rachael, as well as an older brother named Dean Richard. Despite what many people think. Dean Richard is David’s older brother and not his twin. However, it is easy to see why people would think this, as their resemblances are rather uncanny. It’s clear that Diane and Richard raised a strong family unit, as David is often pictured with his siblings. In a heartfelt Instagram post, David displayed his gratitude for his sisters alongside a playful picture. The caption wrote: “We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us.”
David Bromstad’s Social Media Showcases His Love for His Parents
Like many celebrities in the entertainment industry, David Bromstad is extremely active on social media. As a result, he has amassed a large following, especially on Instagram. His posts offer intriguing insights into every aspect of his life. From behind-the-scenes looks at his shows, to guided tours through the decor of his dream home in Florida, to simply hanging out on the beach, David truly unveils captivating snippets of his extraordinary life.
When scrolling through his social media pages, it is evident that he thinks a great deal of his family, especially his doting parents. In 2021, as they were celebrating Mother’s Day at David’s beautiful home in Florida, David posted a touching selfie with his mother to his Instagram account. Alongside the picture, was a lengthy and wholehearted caption. He wrote: “To the most amazing, spunky, loving, and caring mom ever! My companion and dearest friend for eternity!” For Father’s Day, he shared a parallel selfie with his father, captioning the picture with, “Thank you for teaching me to be compassionate, kind, confident, and of course silly!” Want to know more about David Bromstad’s family life? Meet the family here with everything we know about David Bromstad’s siblings.
Watch Color Splash on Discovery Plus
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!