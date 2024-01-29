Does David Bromstad Have a Twin Brother?

David Bromstad may not be a familiar name to film audiences, but to HGTV reality audiences, Bromstad is a famous face and name. Depending on what HGTV show audiences watched him on, David Bromstad’s growth has been simply amazing. His success story has seen him go from an animator/illustrator and interior designer to a television personality.
As a television personality, Bromstad is known currently for hosting the network’s reality television show My Lottery Dream Home since 2015. As a famous face, speculations arose that the TV personality might just be a twin. Here’s more about his career, personal life, and family. Keep reading to find out if David Bromstad has a twin brother.
Who Is David Bromstad?
The first time television audiences knew David Bromstad was on HGTV’s then-new reality show HGTV Design Star. Bromstad auditioned as a contestant and was cast in the show’s first season. HGTV Design Star brought 10 designers (in its inaugural season) to compete for an opportunity to be given their own design show on HGTV. The show premiered on July 23, 2006, and lasted for about six weeks, with the finale on September 10, 2006. The first season was set in New York City and had Alice Fakier and Tym De Santo finish as runner-up and in third place, respectively. With Bromstad emerging as the season’s winner, his show, Color Splash, was greenlit for production and premiered on HGTV the following year on March 19, 2007.
After his win, Bromstad first appeared as a guest judge in season 2 and later returned on the show as a mentor (seasons 6 & 7). However, he became HGTV Design Star’s presenter in season 7. He returned as host in Design Star: All Stars and season 8. Bromstad was the last host of the show when it aired its final season (season 8), from June 9 to July 21, 2013. David Bromstad continued hosting his show, Color Splash, from 2007 to 2012, after 8 seasons.
Television audiences will also recognize Bromstad from his appearances on the network’s shows like HGTV’d, HGTV Showdown, and Bang for Your Buck. In 2015, he also hosted 7 episodes of DIY Insider and appeared as himself and a judge on 8 episodes of Brother vs. Brother from 2015 to 2023. Bromstad’s other recent television appearances were in House Hunters (2023) and the television special Backyards Gone Wild, both in 2023.
David Bromstad’s Early Years
Before delving into questions about David Bromstad’s twin brother, we’ll take a look at this early family life. Bromstad was born David Reed Bromstad in Cokato, Minnesota, on August 17, 1973. He has European ancestry, with his father, Richard Harold David Bromstad, having Norwegian ancestry, and his mother, Diane Marlys Bromstad, is of Swedish and German descent. Interior designing and art wasn’t something Bromstad discovered at a later phase in life. He has always been interested in art from a young age. David Bromstad attended the comprehensive public school Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota. While others looked towards having careers in popular art and science disciplines, Bromstad was certain (at that age) he wanted to become a Disney animator.
To achieve this, Bromstad moved across the country to the southeastern-most state, Florida. For art enthusiasts looking to have careers with Disney, Sarasota’s Ringling College of Art and Design was the place to be. Committed to achieving his dreams, Bromstad landed a job as a Disney Animator after graduating. However, being placed on leave as a Disney animator pushed him to start his own company, Bromstad Studio. Although being a Disney animator didn’t give him the popularity and fame he enjoys today, it helped shape his design abilities. Bromstad was encouraged by a friend to audition for HGTV’s Design Star, a decision that caused Bromstad to move to Miami Beach.
Who Is David Bromstad’s Twin Brother?
David Bromstad was born into a family of six as the youngest child. David Bromstad does not have a twin brother. However, he does have an older brother, Dean Richard Bromstad. As the youngest child in the family, he had an older brother and two older sisters. With Dean Richard being the oldest Bromstad child, David Bromstad’s other siblings include Dynelle Renee Bromstad and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad. It’s hard to tell if David Bromstad shares an uncanny resemblance with his older brother because Dean Richard stays away from the public eye. Although David Bromstad has shared photos of his parents and sisters on his social media, Dean Richard’s photo is conspicuously absent. The speculation that David Bromstad has a twin brother could have arisen from fans seeing younger photos of the TV personality before he had tattoos all over his body. Again, since this is a popular curiousty among fans, it is important to note that David Bromstad does not have a twin brother.
