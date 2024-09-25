Justin and Alez Russo Return in ‘Wizards of Beyond Waverly Place’

The Russo family is back with a bang! Disney has released the first official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The show is a continuation of Disney Channel’s Emmy-Award-winning series Wizards of Waverly Place starring Selena Gomez and David Henrie as siblings Alex and Justin Russo. The highly-anticipated spinoff will follow an adult Justin who has chosen to lead a mortal life with his family. But his mischievous sister Alex has other plans for him!
The trailer begins with Alex coming over to Justin’s home with a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). While Justin has given up on training young wizards, he has to take on the challenge of mentoring Billie since the fate of the Wizard World lies in her hands. According to the official synopsis of the upcoming show: “Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities.”
The main cast of the show includes Mimi Gianopulos as Justin’s wife, Giada Russo along with Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Justin’s oldest son, Max Matenko as Justin’s youngest son Milo Russo, and Taylor Cora as Billie’s friend Winter. While Gomez will only serve as a guest star in the pilot, she is an executive producer for the show along with Henrie. Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise are also set to appear on the show as guests and reprise their roles as Justin and Alex’s parents.
The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Spinoff Was Years in the Making
During a February 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Selena Gomez shared how excited she was when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was picked up for its first season. The Only Murders in the Building star shared that the show was going to be a “different version” of its predecessor and that she had a great time bringing the characters from the original show back to life.
In an interview with ABC7 Chicago, David Henrie revealed that he and Gomez would often get together to talk about where their characters would have ended up. These conversations eventually led them to speak to Disney Channel executives and develop the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. According to Henrie, they really wanted the show to revolve around the familial themes of the original series.
While speaking with Deadline, Gomez shared that being part of the spinoff felt like she had come back home again. And while she never thought she would play Alex Russo again, she hopes that the spinoff will have a multi-season run. Henrie added that once filming began, it felt like no time had passed because he and Gomez got right back into the groove of things as Justin and Alex. In fact, he even decided to use his original wand from Wizards of Waverly Place in the spinoff to transport himself back to that world.
The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are set to premiere on October 29, 2024, on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
|Cast
|Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise
|Release Date
|October 29, 2024 (Disney Channel), October 30, 2024 (Disney+ and On-Demand)
|Stream On
|Disney Channel, Disney+
|Directed by
|Andy Fickman (directed the pilot and multiple episodes)
|Produced by
|Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jed Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Gary Marsh
|Based On
|The original Wizards of Waverly Place
|Plot Summary
|The Russos face new magical challenges in their return to Waverly Place.
|Musical Elements
|Composer(s) to be confirmed; original score details are yet to be announced.
|Current Status
|Post-production, set for release October 2024
