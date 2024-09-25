8 Emmy-Nominated Comedy Series to Add to Your Watchlist in 2024

The 2024 Emmy-nominated comedy series were unarguably deserving of their nominations. The year had eight comedy shows, comprising new and returning series. With the shows spread across different comedy sub-genres, there’s more than enough to choose from.
Two of the eight series on the list had their final seasons released in 2023 and 2024. The shows go from binge-worthy 1 to 3 season-shows to long-lasting 5 to 12 season-shows. If you are looking for a comedy series to add to your watchlist before the year ends, these Emmy-nominated comedy series are a must-watch for true comedy fans.
1. Palm Royale
The Apple TV+ period comedy-drama Palm Royale is the only new series on the list. This makes its 10-episode season 1 a binge-worthy way to get started. Created by Abe Sylvia, Palm Royale is based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. As a period comedy-drama, Palm Royale is set in the late 1960s. It centers around Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, played by Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Wiig.
To infiltrate Palm Beach, Florida’s high society, Maxine will go the extra mile to fit into its exclusive country club, Palm Royale. Supporting Wiig’s character are Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and veteran comedian, actress, and singer Carol Burnett. Released on March 20, 2024, Palm Royale has been renewed for a second season. Palm Royale received 11 nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Watch Palm Royale on Apple TV+
2. The Bear
The Bear is one of three FX comedy series nominated at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The psychological comedy-drama features Jeremy Allen White as its protagonist, Carmy Berzatto. Carmy, an award-winning chef, returns to his hometown of Chicago after his brother’s suicide death. Carmy inherits his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop, which was initially run by his deceased brother. He soon discovers the restaurant is far from perfect, with growing debts and unruly staff.
Carmy is forced to balance saving the restaurant and dealing with his own trauma. Released on June 23, 2022, The Bear has three aired seasons, with the fourth season renewed alongside the third. So far, The Bear has only 28 aired episodes, with runtimes between 22 and 66 minutes. At the 2024 Emmy Awards, The Bear received 23 Primetime Award nominations, the second-highest number of the night.
3. Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom and the only ABC comedy series on the list. The show is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy set in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The school features an ensemble cast comprising Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. Abbott Elementary season 3 received 9 Emmy Award nominations at the 76 Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024. The show’s fourth season is scheduled to premiere on October 9, 2024. Abbott Elementary is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a good laugh and a touch of inspiration.
Watch Abbott Elementary on Hulu
4. Only Murders in the Building
Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building may be the network’s only comedy series nominated at the 2024 Emmy Awards, but it is also one of the most popular series on American television. Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy-drama about three strangers obsessed with true crime. The characters, semi-retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and young artist Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), investigate the crimes.
As they each delve into these cases, they discover secrets about each other and realize everyone has something to hide. Only Murders in the Building brilliantly blends humor and suspense in a way that’s guaranteed to leave audiences glued and laughing in their seats. The show had the third highest nominations, at 21, at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Only Murders in the Building has 4 aired seasons and was renewed for a fifth in September 2024.
Watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu
5. Reservation Dogs
Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi co-created the comedy-drama Reservation Dogs. The show premiered on August 9, 2021, and ran for three seasons until its finale on September 27, 2023. With only three seasons, its 28 episodes have runtimes of 22 to 38 minutes. Reservation Dogs follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma.
While it could easily pass off as a coming-to-age series, Reservation Dogs leans heavily into comedy and drama. These boys include Elora Danan Postoak (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Chester “Cheese” Williams (Lane Factor), and Wilhelmina Jacqueline “Willie Jack” Sampson (Paulina Alexis). Reservation Dogs is a must-watch for anyone looking for a heartfelt and genuine portrayal of youth culture and community.
Watch Reservation Dogs on Hulu
6. Hacks
Max’s comedy-drama series Hacks won Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards. The show premiered on May 13, 2021, and has aired 3 seasons, with season 4 renewed in May 2024. Hacks follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian forced to hire a young comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).
Deborah needs to reinvent her career after her Las Vegas residency begins to lose its luster. The show explores the clash of generations, the complexities of the entertainment industry, and the unlikely bond that forms between the older Deborah Vance and the younger Ava Daniels. Besides its win, Hacks received 15 other Emmy nominations at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
7. Curb Your Enthusiasm
Curb Your Enthusiasm is one of the most popular Emmy-nominated comedy series on the list. The 12-season black comedy sitcom premiered on October 15, 2000, and aired its finale on April 7, 2024. If you’re looking for a comedy series that has ended its run, the Larry David-led Curb Your Enthusiasm is a great place to get started. The show also starred Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, J. B. Smoove, and Susie Essman. With 12 seasons, Curb Your Enthusiasm is no stranger at the Emmys.
Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on Max
8. What We Do in the Shadows
FX’s What We Do in the Shadows is the right choice for a blend of fantasy and comedy. Created by Jemaine Clement, the show is adapted from Clement’s co-directed New Zealand film with Taika Waititi. The show is in its fifth season, having aired 50 episodes. What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for its sixth and final season. What We Do in the Shadows follows the daily lives of a group of vampire roommates living on Staten Island. The show offers a comedic take on the vampire mythos. It showcased the struggles and absurdities of immortal beings trying to adapt to modern society. After watching these 8 Emmy-nominated comedy series, check out these underrated 90s comedy shows.
Follow Us