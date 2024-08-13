Jimmy Kimmel Shares Concerns About the Future of Late-Night TV

August 13, 2024 @ 10:00 AM
Jimmy Kimmel has recently expressed significant doubts about the future of late-night shows on network television. During an appearance on the “Politickin’” podcast, Kimmel shared his concerns about the sustainability of these shows, citing a trend towards digital consumption as a major factor.
I don’t know if there will be any late-night television shows on network TV in 10 years. Maybe there’ll be one but there won’t be a lot of them, Kimmel stated. He pointed out that the ability to watch segments and monologues online greatly reduces the need for viewers to tune in at their designated times.
Kimmel Questions Traditional Viewing Models
Kimmel elaborated on his views by explaining the shift in media consumption habits.
The fact that people are easily able to watch your monologue online the next day, it really cancels out the need to watch it when it’s on the air and once people stop watching it when it’s on the air, networks are going to stop paying for it to be made, he noted.
Streaming Services’ Impact on Viewership
Kimmel also pointed at the explosion of streaming platforms as another pivotal reason behind his predictions.
There’s a lot to watch and now people can watch anything at any time, they’ve got all these streaming services, he said. Reflecting on past giants like “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson, he reminisced about a time when Carson essentially dominated the 11:30 PM slot.
The history of The Tonight Show, which has been airing since 1954 on NBC, illustrates how integral these late-night shows once were. Combining nightly monologues, comedy sketches, musical guests, and celebrity interviews, it set a consistent standard for its genre.
Kimmel Takes a Break from Hosting Duties
Despite his ongoing role with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Kimmel announced that he would not be hosting the Academy Awards next year. Describing his reasons, Kimmel noted,
I just decided I didn’t want to deal with that this year. It was just too much last year.
The landscape of entertainment is clearly shifting rapidly, and Kimmel’s insights serve as a reminder of how much has changed—and how much more could transform in years to come.
