“Who Takes These Photos?“: Fans Intrigued By Selena Gomez’s Racy Paris Pics

Fully embracing the allure of France, Selena Gomez shared glimpses of her Parisian escapade with her fans amid the anticipation of her latest song release.
The 31-year-old singer shared a series of photos from her whirlwind 40-hour stay in the French capital and reminded fans about the upcoming release of her new single, “Love On.”
“40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22,” read the caption of her post.
Selena kicked off the collection of photos from her trip with a snap of her walking down the picturesque cobblestone lanes of Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the distance. Another photo showed her striking a pose in a room with bright orange walls while her hair was styled up elegantly.
From bakeries to bubble baths, Selena Gomez shared pics of her enchanting escape to Paris
The celebrated songstress and actress also shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub, posing with her back to the camera as she was enveloped in a lavish bubble bath.
The Only Murders in the Building star was also pictured at a quaint Parisian bakery, indulging in a croissant with some coffee on the side.
Selena made the announcement about her new single, “Love On,” last week in an Instagram post. The track, which fans are eagerly waiting for, will be released on Feb. 22.
“Wait ‘til I turn my love on. Presave my new song ‘Love On’ out 2.22,” the singer wrote in the caption.
The release of “Love On” will be Selena’s first after she dropped the hit “Single Soon” in August last year. Both the songs are expected to appear in the singer’s upcoming album, slated to release later this year.
She shared a snap of herself strolling through the cobblestone lanes of Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop
“Single Soon” was co-produced by the pop star’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, whom Selena called her “bes fwend” in an Instagram post earlier this month.
“das my bes fwen,” Benny commented after Selena shared the pictures of them together.
“you two are absolutely beautiful together,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another called them “love birds.”
“Glad ur happy, you deserve the world,” another fan wrote.
Selena and Benny have worked together on other songs in the past, including “Same Old Love,” “I Can’t Get Enough,” and “Kill Em with Kindness.”
While in Paris, the actress seemed to fully embrace the allure of the city of love
When Selena isn’t captivating audiences on screen or laying down tracks in the studio, she dedicates her time to her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. The brand stands out for its commitment to inclusivity, self-acceptance, and mental health awareness.
Last December, Selena launched Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort collection, which includes a fragrance mist, a body lotion, a hand lotion, and an aromatherapy pen.
Selena told People that the collection “aligns with promoting self-acceptance” and “encourages everyone to find joy in feeling good without needing perfect routines.”
Selena Gomez’s Paris diary included a luxurious bubble bath
Selena is no stranger to the world of acting and has been shining in front of the camera since her appearance on Barney & Friends as a child. She went on to act in shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, while on the side, her music career also began picking up and giving her worldwide success.
As she grew older, Selena balanced her acting career with her music stardom. But the actress recently said that she would like to eventually pour all her focus and effort into acting.
Selena said in a January episode of the “Smartless” podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that she would probably choose acting over music if she had to.
“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she said on the podcast, as quoted by the New York Post. “I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”
“I wanted to be an actress. I never really intended on being a singer full-time, but apparently, that hobby turned into something else,” she added. “I don’t think I’m the best singer, but I do know how to tell stories, and I love being able to make songs.”
The songstress savored some Parisian delights during her 40-hour adventure
The singer recalled shooting for Wizards of Waverly Place and said she began enjoying singing while she was appearing on the Disney Channel show. Since then, she loved balancing her time on set as well as inside a music studio, she said.
“I started having a lot of fun with music, and then touring was really fun,” she told the hosts of the podcast. “But I was doing my TV show [‘Wizards of Waverly Place’] at the same time, and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going.”
“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine, and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing, so I could sing the theme song [of a show],” she added. “They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple-threat thing.”
Selena Gomez’s new single “Love On” will be released on February 22
As she grew older, the Love You Like a Love Song singer realized she “would like to find something to just settle on,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Selena has admitted she prefers acting over singing. She reportedly voiced her preference for being in front of the camera during an interview at the Twilio Signal conference.
“I think I’m meant to be more of an actress,” she was quoted saying. “It’s something inside of me that feels like I’m a part of something bigger than myself.”
“Wait ’til I turn my love on,” the singer said as she teased her upcoming song “Love On”
She also spoke fondly about her song ‘Who Says,’ which was the hit track that propelled her forward as a singer during her teenage years and resonated with her young fans.
“I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist. I cried because I loved the song so much,” she recalled.
“I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young, and they need it. That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song,'” Selena continued.
Selena Gomez called her boyfriend Benny Blanco her “bes fwend” in an Instagram post
The song did finally come to Selena, who said she carried the song “with [her] through [her] whole career.”
“Maybe it just didn’t work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. To be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it,” Selena continued.
Being surrounded and adored by fans is a phenomenon that Selena became familiar with when she was a teenager. She recently dedicated an Instagram post to her fans, who are widely known as Selenators.
“You guys will always be my true Valentine,” Selena wrote to her fans on Instagram last week.
Selenators are waiting with bated breath for the upcoming release of the singer’s new song
