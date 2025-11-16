99 Sunday Quotes That’ll Make This Day So Much Better

Try to convince us all you wish, but a Sunday always carries a dose of that bittersweet nostalgia. It’s the last day of a weekend, and as good as the day will ever be, you’ll always be reminded of the dreaded Monday. But, yeah, we should all still definitely cherish the day and shoo those thoughts out of our heads! And, to inspire you to live each Sunday to its full potential, here’s our list dedicated to Sunday quotes. They might, or they might not put a smile on your face, but whichever the case turns out to be, they are still really beautiful quotes!
So if you woke up on the wrong side of the bed and are now a little bit grumpier than usual, these happy Sunday quotes will bring that sought-after feeling of wholesomeness and might even fix the frown you’re wearing. Not to say that it isn’t your own and nobody else’s business to frown or to smile! But, anyway, resisting the charms of these Sunday morning quotes is quite futile, so you might as well just give in to the beauty of the day that lies ahead of you. Tell you what, we’ll try it too, come next Sunday. And as much as we dislike the stereotypical name of inspiring quotes, these ones somehow fall directly into the slot without being cheesy or sounding banal.
Now, clean the sleep leftovers from your eyes and get ready to absorb the goodness of these adorable quotes. They are, as usual, just a bit further down, and once you are there, give your favorite quotes a vote. And the last step here would be to share this article with your friends, for they too might be in need of something delightful.
#1
“Sundays — sleep until you’re hungry, then eat until you’re sleepy.” – Unknown
#2
“If your Sunday doesn’t involve wine and yoga pants, you’re doing it wrong.” — Unknown
#3
“Although I understand that all days are equal with 24 hours each, most of us agree that Friday is the longest day of the week and Sunday the shortest!” – D.S. Mixell
#4
“Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.” – Bill Watterson
#5
“Saturdays are for adventure; Sundays are for cuddling.” — Unknown
#6
“Warning: Going to sleep on Sunday will cause Monday.” — Unknown
#7
“Friends, sun, sand, and sea. That sounds like a Sunday morning to me.” — Unknown
#8
”You cannot have the beginnings of a productive week without a Sunday spent in the calmness of the day.” – Byron Pulsifer
#9
“Today is Sunday, so please conduct yourself accordingly. Sleep in, sip tea, lay around in your pajamas, listen to good music, and indulge yourself in an afternoon nap.” — Unknown
#10
“Happiness is a hot bath on a Sunday afternoon.” – A.D. Posey
#11
“Sunday, for me, is all about being home with the family with no plans.” — John Lasseter
#12
“There’s nothing better than putting your feet up on a Sunday afternoon and grabbing a good book.” — Chris Klein
#13
“Time flows in a strange way on Sundays.” — Haruki Murakami
#14
”The feeling of Sunday is the same everywhere – heavy, melancholy, standing still.” – Jean Rhys
#15
“Do not let the shadows of yesterday spoil your sunshine today. Have a beautiful Sunday.” – Unknown
#16
“Sunday is the perfect day to refuel your soul and to be grateful for each and every one of your blessings.” — Unknown
#17
“May your Sunday be full of fun and laughter.” — Kate Summers
#18
”But it’s Sunday, Mr. Bell. Clocks are slow on Sundays.” – Truman Capote
#19
“The goal of Sunday is to leave my home as little as possible.” – Mark Morris
#20
“Feeling blessed, never stressed. Got that sunshine on my Sunday best.” — Surfaces, “Sunday Best”
#21
“Champagne makes you feel like it’s Sunday and better days are just around the corner.” — Marlene Dietrich
#22
“Sundays should come with a pause button.” — Unknown
#23
“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.” – Audrey Hepburn
#24
“SUNDAY. The day… I planned a lot, but actually do nothing.” ― Lovely Goyal
#25
“Sundays are like confetti floating in the air in slow motion, in the evening they reach the ground, and you hope a bit of wind could blow on them so they could fly a bit longer.” — Alain Bremond-Torrent
#26
“Sunday is a good day to save the world in one’s pajamas.” ― Adrienne Posey
#27
“You know what Sunday is, it’s a day with a lot of potential for naps.” — Polly Horvath
#28
“On this wonderful Sunday, don’t forget to be thankful for the little things in life.” — Unknown
#29
“Sunday. Take it slow and give your soul a chance to catch up with your body.” — Unknown
#30
“It’s Sunday, therefore I am 100% motivated to do nothing today!” — Unknown
#31
“Most of us spend the first six days of each week sowing wild oats; then we go to church on Sunday and pray for a crop failure.” — Fred Allen
#32
”This is Sunday, and the question arises, what’ll I start tomorrow?” – Kurt Vonnegut
#33
“I want there to be no peasant in my kingdom so poor that he cannot have a chicken in his pot every Sunday.” — Henry IV
#34
“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.” – Joseph Addison
#35
“Do not waste a single Sunday. If you don’t waste Sundays, you will be less likely to waste Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.” — Matthew Kelly
#36
“Without Sunday, I wouldn’t know when to put on the brakes of a hurtling life.” — Byron Pulsifer
#37
“Oh dear Sunday, I want to sleep in your arms and have fun day.” ― Santosh Kalwar
#38
“Don’t judge men’s wealth or godliness by their Sunday appearance.” — Benjamin Franklin
#39
“On Sundays, the world is as bright and empty as a balloon.” ― Joseph Roth
#40
“Let this Sunday be a rainbow for the entire upcoming week.” — Unknown
#41
“Live forgiveness every day rather than just talking about it on Sunday.” — Wayne Dyer
#42
“Why is Sunday a day of rest because it is different than all the rest.” – Byron Pulsifer
#43
“Not only is there no God, but try finding a plumber on Sunday.” — Woody Allen
#44
“Sunday checklist: do nothing and chill.” – Unknown
#45
“It was the kind of Sunday to make one ache for Monday morning.” – Joan Didion
#46
“Sometimes I have loved the peacefulness of an ordinary Sunday. It is like standing in a newly planted garden after a warm rain. You can feel the silent and invisible life.” – Marilynne Robinson
#47
“Millions long for immortality who don’t know what to do with themselves on a rainy Sunday afternoon.” – Susan Ertz
#48
“Do not let Sunday be taken from you. If your soul has no Sunday, it becomes an orphan.” – Albert Schweitzer
#49
“There is always something new to learn and feel each Sunday.” – Bishop Gerald Causse
#50
“A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.” — Unknown
#51
“Sunday is the day when I prepare for the week ahead by making improbable To-Do lists and browsing Pinterest for ideas on how to decorate my imaginary mansion.” — Nanea Hoffman
#52
“Happy Sunday. Spread love. Show kindness. Live life in the present.” ― Independent Zen
#53
“Sunday is the core of our civilization, dedicated to thought and reverence.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#54
“How necessary Sundays have become. I reach for them like sleeping lovers on the other side of my earth or my mattress.” — Darnell Lamont Walker
#55
“I try not to work too many Sundays. At least on Sunday nights, I try to chill out a little bit. I call it Sunday Funday.” — Miley Cyrus
#56
“On this lovely Sunday, remember to take a deep breath and relax. Enjoy your family, your friends, and indulge yourself in a nice cup of coffee.” — Unknown
#57
“Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it’s even begun.” — Catherine McCormack
#58
“The city takes a breath on Sunday. Of all that’s lost with the pursuit of what’s next, I hope we don’t lose that…” — Hawksley Workman
#59
“Sunday brings along memories of childhood when I used to wake up to go to church. Then when I would return home there would be something special for breakfast. I miss those days.” — Quincy Latte
#60
“Have the courage to start a new path this Sunday and a miracle will happen.” — Unknown
#61
“Sundays are a good day to look at the limitless possibilities of the week ahead.” — Bob Saget
#62
“The frantic pace of life is only interrupted by the quietness of Sunday.” – Byron Pulsifer
#63
“Sunday is the golden clasp that binds together the volume of the week.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
#64
“Sitting with her on Sunday evening — a wet Sunday evening — the very time of all others when if a friend is at hand the heart must be opened, and every thing told…” – Jane Austen
#65
“Is there any place on Earth that smells better than a laundromat? It’s like a rainy Sunday when you don’t have to get out from under your covers, or like lying back on the grass your father’s just mowed – comfort food for your nose.” – Jodi Picoult
#66
“After a week of the contained chaos that is my job, I need some solitary running time. On Sundays, I can unwind and reconnect with the natural world.” – Linda Jones
#67
“There are many persons who look on Sunday as a sponge to wipe out the sins of the week.” – Henry Ward Beecher
#68
“My Sunday is a leisure day in which I encourage myself to forget the responsibilities of my workdays and engage honestly with my friends and loved ones.” ― Srinivas Mishra
#69
“I’m easy like Sunday morning.” — Commodores, “Easy”
#70
“Take your life into your own hands and make this Sunday awesome!” — Unknown
#71
“Have a great Sunday! Experience life in all possible ways: good-bad, bitter-sweet, dark-light, summer-winter. Experience all the dualities. Don’t be afraid of experience, because the more experience you have, the more mature you become.” — Osho
#72
“It’s a lazy Sunday morning, where the dreams are floating and sleep is sinking.” — Dr. Sreeremya
#73
“Sunday’s my day off, where I eat whatever I want. I don’t let myself have something. I do love French fries and bread.” – Ashley Tisdale
#74
”Always take some of the play, fun, freedom and wonders of the weekend into your week and your work.” – Rasheed Ogunlaru
#75
“I guess God made Boston on a wet Sunday.” — Raymond Chandler
#76
“It’s not enough to attend church and pray every Sunday; you have to act.” — Abbe Pierre
#77
“Sunday is all about relaxing. Happiness will be overloaded when you do the desired things you want to do.” – Unknown
#78
“Sunday is an excellent chance to start living your life to the fullest, do what you want, and forget about the consequences.” – Unknown
#79
“Enjoy your Sunday! Have faith in your heart and courage to fulfill all your dreams.” – Unknown
#80
“And of a Sunday swarm the folk
Under the honeysuckle vine,
Quaffing, the while they talk and smoke,
The sun, the melody, the wine.”
– Théophile Gautier
#81
“Sunday is a time when you sit back and reflect on all the blessings that you have received. Smile at all the good things that you are enjoying.” – Sera Train
#82
“Poetry is truth in its Sunday clothes.” – Philibert Joseph Roux
#83
“Sunday was always the best of days for being the self you had intended to be, but were not, for one reason or another.” – Jesse Ball
#84
“Sunday, the day for the language of leisure.” — Elfriede Jelinek
#85
“It’s not that we spend five days looking forward to just two. It’s that most people do what they enjoy most on those two days. Imagine living a life where every day are your Saturdays and Sundays. Make every day your weekend. Make everyday a play-day…” — James A. Murphy
#86
“May your Sunday be filled with sunshine and blessings!” — Unknown
#87
“Ah, Sunday, the day of rest… Now that’s something to be thankful for!” — Aaron P. Taylor
#88
“It’s a beautiful Sunday morning and a great opportunity to thank the Lord for reminding us how blessed we are.” — Unknown
#89
“This Sunday morning is here for you with a promise of a brand-new beginning in life. Embrace it and be grateful for this beautiful life!” — Unknown
#90
“Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure.” — Anthony T. Hincks
#91
“Sundays tend to be a day where just I do nothing but visit people. It’s kind of like trick-or-treating.” — Chuck Palahniuk
#92
”Between Monday and Saturday men make an audience. On Sunday, they make a congregation.” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana
#93
”On Sunday mornings, as the dawn burned into day, swarms of gulls descended on the uncollected trash, hovering and dropping in the cold clear light.” – Edward Conlon
#94
“In the morning on Sunday, a drum is sounded at about 8 o’clock.” — William Brewster
#95
“Start this Sunday with a clean heart. No doubt, no tears, no fear, no worry. Thank God for his priceless gifts and miracles throughout the world.” — Unknown
#96
“On Sunday morning, I’m not nervous… I can’t wait to tell what God wants me to say.” — Charles Stanley
#97
“Sunday is the Lord’s Day. Let us find time to be with him.” — Pope Francis
#98
”What does Sunday, the day of the Lord, mean for us? It is a day for rest and for family, but first of all a day for Him.” – Pope Benedict XVI
#99
“Sunday is my favorite day.” — Emma Caulfield
