Someone Put Glasses On Museum Floor And Visitors Thought It Was Art

by

Some teens from San Francisco caused quite a spectacle (sorry) when they placed a pair of glasses on the floor of an art museum recently. Unsure what to make of it, bemused visitors did the only thing they could think of – they thought it was a piece of art and starting taking photographs of them.

The pranksters – Twitter users @TJCruda and @k_vinnn – decided to pull the stunt after being left unimpressed by the art on offer at San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art. And within minutes of placing the glasses on the floor, a crowd of onlookers had gathered to ponder the metaphysical meaning of this piece of modern “art”. One of the teens, 17-year-old T.J. Khayatan, documented the public’s response and later uploaded pictures of the hilarious experiment to Twitter. Needless to say, they soon went viral and have since been shared over 40,000 times.

It might not have been art, but the prank was still priceless.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
