This Artist Captured Her Relationship Joys In 22 Heartwarming Illustrations

Philippa Rice is a multi-talented artist who creates simple but beautiful comics about the everyday joys of living with someone you love. The title of her comic book, Soppy, is unapologetically fitting!
Rice forgoes the usual stuff like hearts and roses, going instead for the everyday ways we share the love with our significant others – be it our morning routines, a hug, and a snuggle, or finishing the day in each others’ arms. If you love these pictures as much as we do, be sure to check out Puuung’s illustrations as well!
To learn more about Philippa and her artwork, Bored Panda reached out to her. Read the full interview below.
#1 You Can Be In The Same Room Without Having To Do Everything Together
#2 The Biggest Dilemma Is Often What To Eat For Dinner
#3 True Love Means Putting Everything Aside Just To Hug
#4 Sometimes, You Have To Ask Hard Questions
#5 It’s Having Those Long Talks In Bed About Everything And Anything
#6 It’s When You Know Your Favorite Cuddling Positions
#7 It Is Hugging Each Other Accidentally While Sleeping
#8 Even Shopping For Food Can Be Exciting
#9 Happiness Is When Both Of You Read In Bed After An Exceptionally Tiring Day
#10 Even If You’re Feeling A Bit Blue, There’s Always Someone That Will Hold Your Hand
#11 Even The Tiniest Problems Matter To Your Loved One
#12 It Is About Exploring New Things, Even If It’s Just Your Neighborhood Park
#13 Love Is About The Little Things
#14 Sometimes, Love Can Be Found In The Simplest Things, Like Spending A Blissful Morning In The Kitchen
#15 Love Means Knowing When You Need To Say Sorry
#16 It’s Knowing That It’s Not Always Rainbows And Butterflies, It’s Compromise That Moves Us Along
#17 Cooking Together Often Becomes The Most Challenging And The Most Fun Task
#18 Even The Most Mundane Tasks Are More Fun When You Do Them Together
#19 Building IKEA Furniture Is Like Playing With LEGO When It’s Just The Two Of You
#20 The Cold Autumn Wind Can’t Touch You Because Your Heart Always Stays Warm
#21 It’s Having A Favorite Cafe Where Only You Two Matter
#22 There Is Nothing More Comfortable Than Falling Asleep On Your Loved One’s Lap
