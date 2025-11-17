This Artist Captured Her Relationship Joys In 22 Heartwarming Illustrations

Philippa Rice is a multi-talented artist who creates simple but beautiful comics about the everyday joys of living with someone you love. The title of her comic book, Soppy, is unapologetically fitting!

Rice forgoes the usual stuff like hearts and roses, going instead for the everyday ways we share the love with our significant others – be it our morning routines, a hug, and a snuggle, or finishing the day in each others’ arms. If you love these pictures as much as we do, be sure to check out Puuung’s illustrations as well!

To learn more about Philippa and her artwork, Bored Panda reached out to her. Read the full interview below.

More info: Instagram | philippajrice.com | Facebook | amazon.com

#1 You Can Be In The Same Room Without Having To Do Everything Together

Image source: philippa_rice

#2 The Biggest Dilemma Is Often What To Eat For Dinner

Image source: philippa_rice

#3 True Love Means Putting Everything Aside Just To Hug

Image source: philippa_rice

#4 Sometimes, You Have To Ask Hard Questions

Image source: philippa_rice

#5 It’s Having Those Long Talks In Bed About Everything And Anything

Image source: philippa_rice

#6 It’s When You Know Your Favorite Cuddling Positions

Image source: philippa_rice

#7 It Is Hugging Each Other Accidentally While Sleeping

Image source: philippa_rice

#8 Even Shopping For Food Can Be Exciting

Image source: philippa_rice

#9 Happiness Is When Both Of You Read In Bed After An Exceptionally Tiring Day

Image source: philippa_rice

#10 Even If You’re Feeling A Bit Blue, There’s Always Someone That Will Hold Your Hand

Image source: philippa_rice

#11 Even The Tiniest Problems Matter To Your Loved One

Image source: philippa_rice

#12 It Is About Exploring New Things, Even If It’s Just Your Neighborhood Park

Image source: philippa_rice

#13 Love Is About The Little Things

Image source: philippa_rice

#14 Sometimes, Love Can Be Found In The Simplest Things, Like Spending A Blissful Morning In The Kitchen

Image source: philippa_rice

#15 Love Means Knowing When You Need To Say Sorry

Image source: philippa_rice

#16 It’s Knowing That It’s Not Always Rainbows And Butterflies, It’s Compromise That Moves Us Along

Image source: philippa_rice

#17 Cooking Together Often Becomes The Most Challenging And The Most Fun Task

Image source: philippa_rice

#18 Even The Most Mundane Tasks Are More Fun When You Do Them Together

Image source: philippa_rice

#19 Building IKEA Furniture Is Like Playing With LEGO When It’s Just The Two Of You

Image source: philippa_rice

#20 The Cold Autumn Wind Can’t Touch You Because Your Heart Always Stays Warm

Image source: philippa_rice

#21 It’s Having A Favorite Cafe Where Only You Two Matter

Image source: philippa_rice

#22 There Is Nothing More Comfortable Than Falling Asleep On Your Loved One’s Lap

Image source: philippa_rice

